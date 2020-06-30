A trip around the sun! Bachelor in Paradise alums Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour celebrated one year since he proposed on the beach in Sayulita, Mexico.

“What a whirlwind,” the Alabama native, 25, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, June 27. “Thanks for the most epic year of my life @dylanbarbour. I never knew I could be so happy, to many more!”

Over on his Instagram account, the San Diego native, 26, quipped, “Happy 1 year anniversary to me telling you how f’d you are for agreeing to marry me.”

Several members of Bachelor Nation took to the comments section of the couple’s posts to join them in celebrating the milestone.

Barbour’s ex Hannah Brown wrote, “Wow well isn’t this the cutest, sweetest, most adorable thing I’ve seen in a hot minute?! I love the love!! So happy for y’all!” Dean Unglert, who also found love in Paradise with Caelynn Miller-Keyes, jokingly commented, “Cutest couple to ever come out of bip. no question.”

Godwin and Barbour fell in love on season 6 of the ABC summer reality series. The model was initially interested in Blake Horstmann before choosing to pursue a relationship with the tech entrepreneur. Barbour ultimately got down on bended knee during the season finale, which aired in September 2019.

The future bride and groom celebrated their engagement with family and friends in February at a surprise party in California. Their guests included Brown, 25, her ex-fiancé, Jed Wyatt, and his girlfriend, Ellen Decker, as well as Paradise alums Katie Morton, Demi Burnett and Mike Johnson.

Since then, Godwin and Barbour have been quarantined together amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has proven to be a good test for when they eventually get a place of their own.

“Luckily, we’re both easygoing, so being trapped together in sweats all day with my BFF isn’t a bad day,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in March, to which he responded, “It makes us want to live together, and puppy fever is through the roof.”

To stay busy, the pair have been binge-watching Netflix shows (including Tiger King!) and cooking together.

Scroll down to see some of the photos that Godwin and Barbour shared on their engagement anniversary!