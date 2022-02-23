Real estate paradise! Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour are getting settled into their new home — and they’re ready to give fans a peek inside.

The Alabama native, 27, took her TikTok followers inside the couple’s San Diego house in a video shared on Tuesday, February 22. “We’re still definitely working on, like, the vibe and stuff,” the YouTuber explained, showing off various rooms in the home. “We literally just moved in a few days ago.”

The reality star took fans through the living room, the kitchen, the dining room and a sitting area located at the top of the stairs. “Guest room needs help,” she joked, walking into one of the home’s three bedrooms. Speaking about her and Barbour’s room, she added, “It’s definitely still in its early stages.”

Godwin and Barbour, 27, got engaged during season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in 2019. Earlier this month, the Bachelor season 23 alum gave her YouTube followers a sneak peek at the duo’s house, though it was mostly empty at the time.

“I feel like the bones are sort of, like, midcentury modern-ish,” she explained in the Saturday, February 19, video. “But then the inside is very contemporary.”

@hannahg11 Reply to @sean.nicholson soooo much to do but sooo excited!!!!!!! interior designers hmu ♬ original sound – Hannah Godwin

The twosome’s favorite room, however, is the home theater, which includes a large screen for projecting movies and several recliners.

“This is the coolest s–t ever,” the Bachelorette season 15 alum said during the YouTube tour. “I went to somebody’s house when I was, like, 10, and they had two movie theater chairs in it, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is the coolest house I’ve ever been in in my life, one day I want a movie theater.’ And here we are.”

Now that they’re putting the finishing touches on their new home, the couple can focus on the next step in their relationship: planning their wedding. Last year, Godwin told Us Weekly that the pair are considering a date in 2023.

“We’re loving being engaged,” she explained in September 2021. “We are excited to, like, start the next chapter whenever that is though. We are getting eager for it.”

As for the ceremony itself, the couple are planning on something “personal and small” at a venue “that feels outdoor, European-ish.” The most important component, she added, is that it feels “close-knit” for all attendees.

“I think it’ll be more enjoyable and we won’t have to be greeting people the whole time essentially,” Godwin told Us. “It’s going to be nice I think just to have everybody … like for it to be a memory for everybody and not just, like, us. We want to really enjoy it.”

Keep scrolling for more photos of Godwin and Barbour’s new house: