Joey Graziadei and fiancée Kelsey Anderson want a long engagement but are clearly looking forward to expanding their family.

“We already have the name of our first kid figured out. Like, we’re talking about this stuff,” Joey, 28, said during the Thursday, March 28, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. “We want to build a beautiful family because we have two beautiful families of our own. We’re taking things slow because I think that’s important after doing something like [The Bachelor].”

Former show lead turned podcaster Nick Viall then asked Joey and Kelsey, 25, to share their future baby’s name “so someone doesn’t steal it.”

“It’s easy because it would be taking her last name,” Joey added. “Anderson’s her last name, soon-to-obviously-be her maiden name, and we kind of love it most for a girl and calling her ‘Andie’ [as a nickname]. So, Anderson Graziadei is the idea of the first kid.”

Joey and Kelsey want to have a big brood.

“We definitely want kids,” Joey gushed. “One of the really special things, I don’t know if it even made it on the show, was that Kelsey [told me that she] always wanted to adopt. That was something she was always really big on and she probably wants to have, like, 20 kids. I’d rather stay in more of the 3 range.”

Before Joey and Kelsey start family planning, they want to take their time as an engaged couple.

“I think it would be wrong to jump into a marriage too quickly because we are learning and dating again,” Joey said on Thursday. “We have so much to look forward to, but we decided [a] three-year engagement kinda makes sense … but we know that can change. Definitely want to have the ability to enjoy our marriage, [but] things happen [and] things change.”

Joey and Kelsey got engaged on The Bachelor season 28 finale, which aired on Monday, March 25. Since then, his family has loved getting to know Kelsey.

“Everyone is getting along just fine,” Joey exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 27, when asked if his siblings preferred runner-up Daisy Kent over Kelsey. “That day [was] for me to be able to introduce both [women], but for me also to express to them where I was at and who I was the strongest connection with.”

He continued, “My sisters are the ones that have talked to me most about that day since then, and talked about how they had little meetings after and got to talk through stuff, and they said pretty early on they’re like, ‘It’s got to be Kelsey. The way he talks about her, you can just feel it’s got to be her.’”

With The Bachelor filming complete, Joey is set to move to Kelsey’s native New Orleans. The couple have also discussed relocating to New York City at a later date.