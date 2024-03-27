Bachelor Nation’s Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson are already a stylish couple.
Kelsey, 25, showed off her and Joey’s first post-Bachelor finale outfits via TikTok on Tuesday, March 26. The pair enjoyed a date night.
“Pookie is looking absolutely fire,” Kelsey said, a nod to popular social media couple Campbell Puckett and Jett Puckett. (Jett refers to Campbell as Pookie when complimenting her wardrobe.) Kelsey then broke down her outfit, which featured a black top finished with a white peekaboo bra, a pleated black Zara skirt, knee-high boots and a leather purse from Vince Camuto.
Anderson accessorized with her “fiancé’s jacket,” her four-carat emerald cut engagement ring from Neil Lane and a “bracelet from fiancé.”
Before describing his outfit, Joey, 28, joked that “no one cares” what he’s wearing. The season 28 Bachelor lead styled a nude button-up shirt from Theory with a navy blue T-shirt, blue Paige jeans and Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.
“Beautiful woman,” he gushed while pointing at Kelsey.
“We’re going to our first date night as an officially engaged couple!” she explained as Joey walked out of the frame, unaware that Kelsey was still filming. “He already hates me,” she joked.
Joey came back into the room and gushed that he was “excited” and told Kelsey he loves her.
“OOTN 😇 Our first dinner publicly as an engaged couple!!! 🥹💗,” Kelsey captioned the post. Bachelor Nation stars and fans were quick to praise the couple in the comments section.
“I just need one of these daily pls 🥹😍😍😍😍,” Becca Tilley, who appeared on both season 19 and 20 of The Bachelor, wrote. Joey, for his part, added “POOKIE.” The official Vince Camuto account added, “OBSESSED 🤭🫶🏻👢.”
Joey and Kelsey announced their engagement on Monday, March 25, during ABC’s After the Final Rose special. The couple shared that Joey is planning to spend time in Kelsey’s hometown, New Orleans, before moving to New York City in the summer.