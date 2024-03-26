“The Bachelor” Joey Graziadei and his fiancée, Kelsey, are engaged — and they are now revealing all of the details about the ring.

On the Tuesday, March 26, episode of “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, Kelsey, 25, revealed that she had previously told Joey, 28, that she wanted an emerald cut ring. Joey popped the question with a sparkler that features a 4-carat emerald cut flanked by two half-moon stones on a platinum band.

Joey’s only worry? The lack of a gold band. “There was a little bit of a dilemma because she does like gold and there was only one gold option, but I knew platinum would work,” he explained.

Based on Kelsey’s reaction to the ring, platinum more than worked. “I’m obsessed with it,” Kelsey said during the episode. “And also, I mix metals. Like, I do silver and gold. So, I could just do a gold wedding band.”

In an interview with People published on Tuesday, jewelry designer Neil Lane revealed that Joey wanted the ring to portray “Kelsey’s radiance, uniqueness, joy and sentimental nature.”

Lane went on to explain that Kelsey’s daily jewelry pieces all contain “sentimental value, including a piece from her late mother, so he did not take choosing a ring lightly.”

“He also divulged that he’d been in love with Kelsey for some time,” Lane shared.

In the same article, Kelsey told People that when she saw the ring, she could tell that Joey had picked it out especially for her.

“I saw the ring, I was like, ‘Yeah, it was always going to be me,’” she told the publication. “I think it’s stunning, and I never want to take it off again.”

Joey proposed to Kelsey on a beach in Tulum, Mexico on the Season 28 finale. Before popping the question, he expressed his love and dedication to her.

“There is something about you, you have this infectious energy that makes me smile,” he said. “It’s a feeling I’ve never had before. I know during this time we built a very strong flame and the only reason I know that flame will never go out is because you’re in my life.”