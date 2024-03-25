Bachelor Joey Graziadei officially declared he was “falling in love” when his journey took him to Tulum, Mexico.

After hesitating to fully express his feelings throughout the season, Joey made the revelation to both Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent during their respective fantasy suite dates.

“I think you can see through this whole entire journey how it’s a very tough in-between to be aware of what you’re saying without being closed off,” Joey, 28, told Us Weekly of his decision to drop the L-word on the series. “They sometimes go hand in hand. So people saw me struggle through that. I was really trying to be honest and open, but I didn’t want to say things until it was the right time in the right way.”

Mexico served as the backdrop for the last leg of the journey. “We are in Tulum, Mexico and I am so excited to be here,” Joey said in one episode. “It has beautiful beaches, crystal blue waters, and a jungle that’s right in your backyard.”

During some seasons of The Bachelor, producers have forced the women to stay in the same suite as they wait for their respective overnight date. (Fans will never forget watching the awkward tension between Peter Weber’s finalists.) That isn’t the case for Joey and his ladies, however. Daisy, for her part, stayed in one of the 432 rooms of Dreams Tulum Resort & Spa, which is a reported “minutes” from the famed Mayan ruins. Kelsey, meanwhile, checked into Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya, which is situated on the white-sand shorelines of Akumal Beach.

Leading man Joey resided at the Secrets Tulum Resort & Beach Club — the luxury adults-only resort and beach club part of the property. Second runner-up Rachel Nance stayed at the same part of the resort, which features nine pools and beach access to give guests the best of both worlds.

The Bachelor finale airs on ABC Monday, March 25, at 8 p.m. ET. Bachelor fans who want to vacation like Joey and his final three can book their stays at The Secrets Tulum Resort and Beach Club now. Scroll through to see more photos of the resort: