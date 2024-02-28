Daisy Kent expressed hesitation to tell Bachelor Joey Graziadei that she is in love with him — and it’s unclear if she got there ahead of the hometown dates.

During the Monday, February 26, episode of the ABC series, Joey, 28, pointed out that Daisy, 25, was the only contestant remaining who hadn’t said that she is “falling” for him. After their one-on-one date, Daisy appeared to say in a confessional that it’s “happening,” i.e. she is starting to get those feelings for the lead — but alum Courtney Robertson isn’t convinced.

“Daisy — I don’t know if anybody’s ever gotten to this point and she’s like, ‘Hey, I’m not going to love-level 4 you and say I’m falling for you.’ And I thought it was interesting. Something I noticed with the ice skating date afterwards she’s like, ‘I’m falling.’ And then they show it in the next clip, [her saying], ‘I think it’s happening.’ But I wondered if she was talking about falling on the ice skating rink and then they just clipped it together,” Courtney suggested on Us Weekly‘s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.

She believes Daisy could’ve been talking about falling on the ice. “If you watch it back, you can see that they’ve clipped two things together. It’s not fluid. She’s like, ‘I’m falling.’ She was probably like, ‘I’m falling all over the place,'” Courtney said.

Regardless, Courtney noted that Joey and Daisy are “so cute together” — but Kelsey Anderson might be the new frontrunner for the final rose.

“It’ll be interesting to see how it plays out. [Daisy has] got high likability and her story line is super compelling and he seems into her,” she said. “But I will say Kelsey’s date — I feel like she’s kind of been a Lauren Luyendyk where she’s just kind of been there but not overtly a frontrunner until we saw this date. Towards the end it’s like, ‘Oh, wow, he really likes her.'”

Courtney is referring to Arie Luyendyk Jr. ‘s runner-up-turned-wife, Lauren, whom the season 22 Bachelor married in 2019.

“He was like a smitten little kitten,” Courtney said. “And I was like, ‘Wow, I remember that feeling in the beginning.’ He wears his heart on his face and I totally picked up on that. He has googly shooting hearts out of his eyes for her. So I think she was kind of buried in there.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.