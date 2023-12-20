Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Celebrity Couples Who Showed Off Their Sizzling Style in 2023: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, More

By
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Hot Celeb Couple 2023
27
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

The greatest couples are the ones that get glammed together.

From Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, fan-favorite couples have dazzled Us with their spectacular fashion sense in 2023.

Other dynamic duos include Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes, who never shy away from cuddling up on the red carpet together while also looking their best. At the 2023 CMA Awards in November, the “Blindsided” singer leaned into Stokes, wearing a light pink Christian Siriano gown. The design featured a one-shoulder neckline, a cinched waist and a thigh-high slit. Stokes, for his part, rocked a black dress shirt with a charcoal jacket and pants.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor, meanwhile, commanded attention at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March. At the soirée, Paulson slayed in a black bedazzled number from Nina Ricci, featuring puffy sequin sleeves and a floor-length skirt. Taylor stunned in a sleek pastel power suit.

Stylia 20 Piece Double Chin Tightener

Deal of the Day

Depuff Your Jawline in 30 Minutes With This Mask — 43% Off Today View Deal

Keep scrolling to see the most memorable couple style moments in 2023:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Make Jewelry Like Amal Clooney While in Quarantine

Amal Clooney
ASAP Rocky Bio

A$AP Rocky
'The Last Duel' film premiere, Jazz at Lincoln Center, New York, USA - 09 Oct 2021

Ben Affleck
Blake Lively Shares Photo of Herself Pumping Breast Milk Instead of Attending the 2023 Met Gala

Blake Lively
Brittany Matthews

Brittany Matthews
Everything We Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Body Bruising Treatment

Brooklyn Beckham
Cardi B

Cardi B
Celeb Bio Charity Lawson

Charity Lawson
All the Stunning Looks From the 'Outer Banks' Season 3 Premiere: See Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes and More

Chase Stokes
Chrissy Teigen Bio

Chrissy Teigen
1268082904ciara206

Ciara
1251225681david_beckham_290x206

David Beckham

David Furnish
Dwyane Wade Explains Why Daughter Zaya Is Not Celebrating Pride This Year

Dwyane Wade
Elton John Celebrities Mourn Tony Bennett Death

Elton John
1351180879gabrielle union 206

Gabrielle Union
1251302480george_clooney_290x206

George Clooney
Hailey Baldwin, UsWeekly Celebrity Biography

Hailey Bieber
Halle Bailey Bio-Picture-237

Halle Bailey

Holland Taylor
jennifer lopez bio page

Jennifer Lopez
1298061445jesse 206

Jesse Tyler Ferguson
John Legend Works at CVS for the Day to Promote His New Skincare Line tan suit

John Legend
Justin Bieber Bio Pic

Justin Bieber

Justin Mikita
Kelsea Ballerini Says She Has ‘A Lot More Grace’ for Her Divorced Parents Following Her Split From Morgan Evans

Kelsea Ballerini
1373300923kerry washington 206

Kerry Washington
Kardashian/Jenner family bio pics

Kourtney Kardashian
Kristen Stewart The Best Hair and Makeup Looks at the 2022 Academy Awards

Kristen Stewart
Lana-Condor

Lana Condor
Millie Bobby Brown Style Evolution

Millie Bobby Brown
Nick Jonas Bio Pic

Nick Jonas
bio pics Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev

Offset
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Is Doing Great After Leaving Game Concussion

Patrick Mahomes
Priyanka Chopra, UsWeekly Celebrity Biography

Priyanka Chopra
Rachel Zegler Bio Page

Rachel Zegler
Rihanna Bio Pic

Rihanna
Seattle Seahawks Surprise Fans With Russell Wilson Trade to Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson
Stars Whove Battled Mental Health Issues

Ryan Reynolds
1425521046sarah paulson 206

Sarah Paulson
Shaun White Bio

Shaun White
Sofia Richie, UsWeekly Celebrity Biography

Sofia Richie
Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift
Kardashian/Jenner family bio pics

Travis Barker
Travis Kelce Laughs Off Coaches Bill Belichick and Andy Reid's Comments About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce
1250548540victoria_beckham_290x206

Victoria Beckham
1351181274viola davis 206

Viola Davis

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!