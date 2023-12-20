The greatest couples are the ones that get glammed together.

From Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, fan-favorite couples have dazzled Us with their spectacular fashion sense in 2023.

Other dynamic duos include Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes, who never shy away from cuddling up on the red carpet together while also looking their best. At the 2023 CMA Awards in November, the “Blindsided” singer leaned into Stokes, wearing a light pink Christian Siriano gown. The design featured a one-shoulder neckline, a cinched waist and a thigh-high slit. Stokes, for his part, rocked a black dress shirt with a charcoal jacket and pants.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor, meanwhile, commanded attention at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March. At the soirée, Paulson slayed in a black bedazzled number from Nina Ricci, featuring puffy sequin sleeves and a floor-length skirt. Taylor stunned in a sleek pastel power suit.

Keep scrolling to see the most memorable couple style moments in 2023: