Jason Tartick and TikTok star Kat Stickler have taken their new romance to the Stagecoach fairgrounds.

“Jason was with Kat holding hands and he was guiding her to the front of Post Malone’s stage,” an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Saturday, April 27, concert. “She had a huge smile on her face and then they kissed.”

The insider adds, “They looked really cute and he was protecting her in the crowd.”

Tartick, 35, and Stickler have yet to make their social media debut as a couple but have been separately posting Stagecoach recaps on their respective Instagram Stories. They were also seen partying with his fellow members of Bachelor Nation and other stars.

Related: Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire and More Go Country at Stagecoach Elle King and more stars are bringing the country flair to Stagecoach Festival 2024. King, 34, kicked off the Indio, California, festival with a rousing performance on Friday, April 26, where she set the stage ablaze with her ensemble. King wore a cropped lilac blazer that had flames embroidered on the sides and letters on […]

Tartick and Stickler hit the Club Magenta party with Joey Graziadei and fiancée Kelsey Anderson, Violet Benson and twins Nikki and Brie Garcia. (Brie, 40, posted the group snap via Instagram on Saturday, though Tartick and Stickler did not stand next to each other.)

Tartick, who called off his engagement to Kaitlyn Bristowe in 2023, sparked dating speculation with Stickler earlier this month.

“Where’d you hear those rumors?” he joked on an episode of the “Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad” podcast, stressing that he is trying to keep “things a little bit more private” in his love life.

Related: Stars Who Have Dated Bachelor Nation Here for the right reasons? January Jones, Sarah Hyland, Chris Lane and more celebrities have been romantically linked to Bachelor Nation stars through the years — with some even marrying their suitor. Nick Viall made his Bachelorette debut in 2014 while competing for Andi Dorfman’s heart. He later appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season before taking […]

He continued, “There’s a lot that comes with [dating in the public eye], good and bad. And so, the whole dating aspect, which I’m relatively new to, I’m like, ‘You know what? For right now, today, I’m gonna kind of keep things private,’ until things become [more serious]. But right now, I’m keeping things a little private. But more to come.”

Despite declining to clarify if he was single or taken, Tartick revealed that he met Stickler when she appeared as a guest on his “Trading Secrets” podcast.

“She’s amazing, she’s very special, she’s awesome, she’s great,” Tartick noted.

Which Is the Best ‘Bachelor’ Couple of All Time?

Stickler has also remained mum about their new romance but did step out at the April 20 book launch party for Tartick’s Talk Money to Me memoir.

“So proud of you and your new book,” Stickler gushed via Instagram Story.

The whirlwind connection marks Tartick’s first relationship since breaking up with Bristowe, 38. They were together between 2019 and 2023, getting engaged in May 2021. Tartick and Bristowe announced their split in August 2023, confirming that they planned to share custody of dogs Ramen and Pinot.

Kat, for her part, was previously married to Mike Stickler until their 2021 divorce. They share 4-year-old daughter Mary-Katherine.

With reporting by Amanda Williams