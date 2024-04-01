Jason Tartick is keeping his mouth shut when it comes to speculation surrounding his love life.

The Bachelor Nation star, 35, played coy when asked whether he’s moved on with TikTok star Kat Stickler following his split from ex Kaitlyn Bristowe. “Where’d you hear those rumors?” he joked on a recent episode of the “Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad” podcast.

Tartick went on to explain that he’s “in the space of, like, kind of keeping things a little bit more private right now,” especially coming off a high-profile relationship with Bristowe, 38.

“There’s a lot that comes with that, good and bad,” he said of dating in the public eye. “And so, the whole dating aspect, which I’m relatively new to, I’m like, ‘You know what? For right now, today, I’m gonna kind of keep things private,’ until things become [more serious]. But right now, I’m keeping things a little private. But more to come.”

He continued to stay mum when asked whether he is currently single, stating, “I’m keeping things private. When I’m not keeping things private, this is the place I’ll come back to, and then we’ll talk about it.”

Tartick shared that he and Stickler met before he interviewed her for an upcoming episode of his “Trading Secrets” podcast. “She’s amazing, she’s very special, she’s awesome, she’s great,” he gushed.

Tartick famously dated Bristowe after appearing as a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018. The two began their relationship in January 2019, two months after Bristowe ended her three-year engagement with her Bachelorette season 11 winner, Shawn Booth.

After Bristowe revealed in June 2020 that she had picked out an engagement ring, the exes announced their engagement in May 2021. “It was everything I could have asked for,” Bristowe told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful. We’ve never locked eyes like that in our lives. We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out.”

The duo announced their split in a joint August 2023 Instagram statement. “Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us,” Tartick and Bristowe shared, noting that they would continue to take care of their dogs, Ramen and Pinot, together. “We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die.”

While Tartick remains tight-lipped on his relationship status with Stickler, Bristowe has sparked romance rumors with another former Bachelorette contestant, Zac Clark. Bristowe took to social media earlier this year to shut down rumors that she cheated on Tartick with Clark, 40, after footage was posted of them together at a New Year’s Eve party.

“Hi! Here to say that there was never an ounce of cheating happening and I will not stand for this rumor. Y’all are NASTY in here. Anywho. Swear on my dogs [sic] lives,” Bristowe wrote not long after Tartick unfollowed both her and Clark on Instagram. “No cheating went on. So we can just put that to rest. Thank you!! Happy new year everyone. Go donate some blood or somethin!”

Bachelor Nation’s Blake Moynes told the “Almost Famous” podcast last month that Clark “makes it awkward” when the topic of his and Bristowe’s relationship status is brought up in conversation. “He just doesn’t want to feed and play into that,” Moynes, 33, explained. “He’s all business.”