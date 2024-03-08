Bachelor Nation alum Blake Moynes had an interesting answer when asked about close friend Zac Clark spending time with Kaitlyn Bristowe.

“Do I know they are hanging out and have [been]? Yes, but he does not give me the guts because when I have asked, he makes it awkward,” Moynes, 33, shared during a Thursday, March 7, appearance on the “Almost Famous” podcast. “He just doesn’t want to feed and play into that. He’s all business.”

Moynes tripped over his words when discussing his friend’s relationship status, explaining that the “nonchalant” Clark, 40, is “protecting” that part of his life. “He makes it awkward to talk about, so we just don’t really talk about it,” he concluded.

Moynes also speculated that Clark doesn’t want him “wrapped up” in any of the drama so doesn’t offer any information.

Moynes and Clark both made their Bachelor Nation debuts during Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette, which turned into Tayshia Adams’ journey to find The One midseason. When the season came to an end in December 2020, Clark and Adams, 33, were engaged. By November 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that they had split.

Following their breakup, Clark kept a rather low-profile until December 2023, that is, when Clark was spotted cozying up to Bristowe, 38, at her New Year’s Eve party in Nashville. A video from the event at her new home showed the former Bachelorette star wrapping her arm around Clark’s shoulders.

Clark was later spotted with Bristowe out and about in New York City on January 21. A video shared on social media showed the two holding hands and hugging while dancing at a bar.

Accusations about the timeline of their relationship have been flying over the past few months with Bachelor fans starting rumors that Bristowe called off her engagement with ex Jason Tartick for Clark. (Bristowe and Tartick announced their split in August 2023, and addressed his ex’s apparent new romance with a cryptic Instagram post on January 2.)

“Your words hurt. Your shaming hurts,” Bristowe wrote via Instagram on January 1, seemingly addressing the accusations. “The bullying is next level. … Your HATE should actually come with consequences. … I did not kill someone. I had a party with some of my favorite people. Shame. On. YOU. Not me.”

She later shut down cheating rumors head on when commenting on a Bachelor fan account’s Instagram post.

“Here to say that there was never an ounce of cheating happening and I will not stand for this rumor,” she commented. “Y’all are NASTY in here. Anywho. Swear on my dog lives. No cheating went on. So we can just put that to rest. Thank you!! Happy new year everyone. Go donate some blood or somethin!”