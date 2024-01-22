Kaitlyn Bristowe and Zac Clark were seen getting cozy in New York City.

Bristowe, 38, enjoyed a night out with Clark, 40, on Saturday, January 21. In a clip shared via BachelorNation.Scoop’s Instagram account, the duo were seen holding hands and dancing to Tiësto’s “Wasted.” At the end of the video, Bristowe wrapped her arms around Clark and pulled him in for a hug.

In earlier clips shared on Saturday, the pair were seen enjoying a meal together in the West Village. She was seemingly in town for Clark’s 40th birthday celebration, which was ‘80s themed.

The NYC weekend comes weeks after they rang in the new year together at her Nashville house. Footage from the party of Bristowe wrapping her arm around Clark quickly circulated around social media, causing romance rumors to swirl — and accusations that the two may have been having an affair before she called off her engagement with ex Jason Tartick.

“Your words hurt. Your shaming hurts,” she wrote via Instagram on January 1. “The bullying is next level. … Your HATE should actually come with consequences. … I did not kill someone. I had a party with some of my favorite people. Shame. On. YOU. Not me.”

She later addressed the cheating allegations by commenting on a social media clip of her with Clark on NYE.

“Hi! Here to say that there was never an ounce of cheating happening and I will not stand for this rumor,” she wrote. “Y’all are NASTY in here. Anywho. Swear on my dog lives. No cheating went on. So we can just put that to rest. Thank you!! Happy new year everyone. Go donate some blood or somethin!”

Tartcik seemingly addressed the situation with a cryptic social media calling January 2 was “the first official day of 2024.”

Bristowe called out his post during a January 4 podcast episode of “Off the Vine.”

“It’s really disappointing to me, the way that Jason’s kind of leaning into the victim mentality,” she said, adding, “I don’t want to dismiss that he’s hurting. I don’t want to dismiss that his feelings are valid and his feelings are hurting. I have talked to him so openly and honestly. We have been so transparent with each other to have respect for one another.”

The Bachelorette alum continued, noting that she felt “really confused” about his reaction because she thought they were in “such a good space” since their split. “He came over the other day and I gave him a house tour,” she said. “I have found myself to be like, I want to invite him in, I want to show him the new house.”

Bristowe and Tartick, 35, met while filming an episode for her podcast in 2018. They confirmed they were dating two months after she called off her engagement with Shawn Booth. After dating for four years, Bristowe and Tartick shared their breakup via Instagram in August 2023.

Clark, meanwhile, got engaged to Tayshia Adams during the season 16 finale of The Bachelorette. Nearly one year later, they announced their split in November 2021.