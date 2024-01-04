Kaitlyn Bristowe is “a little bit disappointed” in the way ex-fiancé Jason Tartick handled the aftermath of her New Year’s Eve drama.

“It’s really disappointing to me, the way that Jason’s kind of leaning into the victim mentality,” Bristowe, 38, shared during the Thursday, January 4, episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast. “I don’t want to dismiss that he’s hurting. I don’t want to dismiss that his feelings are valid and his feelings are hurting. I have talked to him so openly and honestly. We have been so transparent with each other to have respect for one another.”

Bristowe noted that she’s “really confused” because she thought they were “in such a good space” following their split. “We speak kindly about each other, we had the best time at Chris Harrison’s wedding,” she added.

“He came over the other day and I gave him a house tour,” she added. “I have found myself to be like, I want to invite him in, I want to show him the new house.”

Following Bristowe and Tartick’s August 2023 split, the former Bachelorette moved out of their shared Nashville home. To celebrate the purchase of her new house, Bristowe hosted a New Year’s Eve bash, which several members of Bachelor Nation attended. Tayshia Adams’ ex Zac Clark was at the party and sparked romance rumors with Bristowe after a video of her arm around his shoulders went viral on January 1.

After fans started to speculate that Bristowe and Clark were more than friends, Tartick appeared to subtly address the drama with a social media post declaring that January 2 was “the first official day of 2024.”

“This is my platform, my Instagram, my podcast, I should be able to just say and speak my truth, but so many times I want to protect people,” Bristowe explained during Thursday’s podcast episode. “I don’t want to take them down.”

However, she felt inclined to discuss what went down with Tartick.

“The word disappointment keeps coming up,” Bristowe said. “I feel so disappointed that someone could use a false narrative, like a false narrative accusation to garner sympathy for themselves.”

The “false accusation” she appeared to be referring to was the fan speculation that Bristowe had cheated with Clark, ultimately ending her engagement to Tartick. She has since shut down this narrative.

“Here to say that there was never an ounce of cheating happening and I will not stand for this rumor. Y’all are NASTY in here. Anywho. Swear on my dogs lives,” Bristowe clarified in an Instagram comment on January 1. “No cheating went on. So we can just put that to rest. Thank you!! Happy new year everyone. Go donate some blood or somethin!”