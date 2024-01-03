Kaitlyn Bristowe’s journey to find The One hasn’t been all roses.

Bachelor Nation was introduced to Bristowe during season 19 of The Bachelor when she competed for Chris Soules’ heart in 2015. After finishing in third place, Bristowe was in the running to become the next Bachelorette and ultimately beat out Britt Nilsson for the job.

On season 11 of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2017, Bristowe’s final two included Nick Viall and Shawn Booth. She ended up choosing Booth, and the pair got engaged during the finale. Booth and Bristowe were engaged until they called off their nuptials in 2018.

The following year, Bristowe moved on with Jason Tartick from Becca Kufrin‘s season 14 of The Bachelorette. After two years of dating, Bristowe and Tartick got engaged in 2021, but the pair never made it down the aisle.

Keep scrolling to see Bristowe’s dating history:

Trevor Partlo

Before making her reality TV debut, Bristowe dated Partlo.

“I had a boyfriend when I went on The Bachelor! His name was Trevor. He was great!” she recalled during a May 2019 appearance on E!’s LadyGang. “Firefighter, great guy.”

Chris Soules

Bristowe made the final three for Soules’ season with runner-up Becca Tiley and winner Whitney Bischoff.

Nick Viall

Bristowe sparked a connection with the season 10 alum, who revealed on the “Viall Files” in January 2019 that he and Bristowe talked “every day, all day” on the phone before her Bachelorette journey began. Viall later crashed a group date on Bristowe’s season and joined the cast, and the pair raised eyebrows when they hooked up before the fantasy suites. While Viall was ready to get down on one knee during the finale, Bristowe rejected him and chose Booth instead.

“It was more personal because of the relationship before and all the things that happened leading up to it,” Viall admitted on his podcast. “Everyone knows at this point that Kaitlyn and I had chatted before. I haven’t shied away from that.”

The duo’s drama continued after cameras stopped rolling. In 2019, Bristowe threw shade at Viall when she alluded that he wasn’t on the ABC series for “the right reasons,” and he subsequently clapped back.

“@Kaitlynbristowe dms me two weeks into filming.. asks me to show up. Picks someone else,” he commented via social media. “Makes jokes post show at my expense in national interviews to cover own ass. 3 years later … same ole.”

Shawn Booth

Bristowe thought she found The One when she got engaged to Booth at the end of her Bachelorette season. In 2018, Us Weekly confirmed that the duo called off their engagement.

“After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways. This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration,” read a joint statement from the former couple at the time. “Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways. Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.”

Five years after calling it quits, Bristowe opened up about how her hookup with Viall took a toll on her relationship with Booth.

“I want to have a little bit of compassion and empathy for it because I don’t know if I could get over that either. You know, like, him having sex with another woman on national television and me just be like, ‘Ah, it was me the whole time,’ and then watching it back and be like, ‘Oh s—t, it was not me the whole time,’” she explained while appearing on a February 2023 episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “I mean, I made sure to tell him everything that happened before he proposed to me because I didn’t want him to watch back.”

Jason Tartick

One year after her split from Booth, Bristowe moved on with Tartick. The pair got engaged in 2021 after two years of dating, but they called it quits in 2023.

“Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us,” they said in a statement at the time. “We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die.”

The twosome noted at the time that they would share custody of their dogs, Ramen and Pinot, adding, “While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together.”

Zac Clark

Bristowe and Clark, who won Tayshia Adams’ season 16 of The Bachelorette, sparked dating rumors after he was spotted at Bristowe’s New Year’s Eve party in December 2023. In footage shared via social media, Bristowe was spotted with her arm around Clark. Bristowe later shared a series of statements addressing the speculation.

“You would think by now I’d be used to the hate. I’m not. Your words hurt. Your shaming hurts. Part of me feels a little sad and honestly embarrassed for you guys because this shouldn’t be how you spend day 1 of a new year,” she wrote in January 2024. “You should not be this invested in someone you don’t even know or respect. It’s actually scary, and I know looking inward might be even scarier for you. But the bullying is next level. You are allowed to have opinions and feelings. But you don’t even know the truth, and your HATE should actually come with consequences. I truly worry about some of your mental health. It’s not OK. It’s. Not. Please. Please feel ashamed of yourselves for treating someone this way who you don’t know. I did not kill someone. I had a party with some of my favorite people. Shame. On. YOU. Not me.”