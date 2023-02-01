New tea to spill! Kaitlyn Bristowe has never shied away from a candid conversation, recently revealing that her fiancé, Jason Tartick, had a run-in with her ex-fiancé, Shawn Booth, on an airplane in Nashville.

“He was on Jason’s flight today to New York,” the 37-year-old former Bachelorette said on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast on Tuesday, January 31, calling the situation “hilarious.”

Bristowe said that her current beau and ex did not say hello — but definitely saw each other.

The “Off the Vine” podcast host was engaged to Booth, 35, from 2015 to 2018 after meeting on the ABC reality show. Bristowe has since revealed that their three-year relationship struggled because the fitness trainer “never ​got over” her sleeping with runner-up Nick Viall on the show.

“I want to have a little bit of compassion and empathy for it because I don’t know if I could get over that either. You know, like, him having sex with another woman on national television and me just be like, ‘Ah, it was me the whole time,’ and then watching it back and be like, ‘Oh s—t, it was not me the whole time,’” Bristowe explained. “I mean, I made sure to tell him everything that happened before he proposed to me because I didn’t want him to watch back.”

She added: “To come out of [The Bachelorette] and actually have confidence in your love would be really challenging. … As much as that pissed me off and I wanted to be like, ‘Get over it.’ I also was like, ‘I would be really insecure too.’ … He went through some really tough stuff as a kid and didn’t trust people. So I try and look at it from that perspective. He did some really hurtful things to me, and I did some hurtful things to him and I don’t know it’s just it’s a really tough show to come out of and have a healthy relationship.”

During the conversation on the Dear Media podcast, Bristowe also cited Booth’s “ego” as a problem.

“I’ll never forget. I said ‘Shawn, if you just put your ego aside, we could probably work.’ And he was like, ‘What ego? You’ve crushed my ego!’” she said.

Booth, for his part, gave a rare interview in November 2021, calling their relationship a “trauma bond” and saying it wasn’t “true love.” One month later, Bristowe exclusively told Us Weekly that his remarks made her “sad.”

“I didn’t read it. People told me about it, but it actually just made me a little sad because he had every opportunity to just be happy for me and be happy at where he’s at in life. And he just still seems a little bitter,” she said on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “And I was just confused by that because it’s been three years and I thought maybe he would just, you know, we’d want each other to be happy.”

Scroll through for more from Bristowe on “Not Skinny But Not Fat”: