



Not holding back. Kaitlyn Bristowe had no fear in calling out Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss on Monday, October 7, for allegedly preventing her from competing on Dancing With the Stars.

During an appearance on the “Talkhouse” podcast, Bristowe spoke with Nikki Glazer about the comedian’s experience on Dancing With the Stars. Glazer said “we’ve gotta get you on” the competition series, but the former Bachelorette star opened up about why ABC “won’t let” her join the show.

“I’ll tell you exactly why I can’t go on Dancing With the Stars. Anybody that listens to this podcast knows why I cannot go on Dancing With the Stars,” Bristowe, 28, said on Monday. “I will say this with a mic in my hand and a smile on my face, that Mike Fleiss is a piece of s–t! He is the creator of The Bachelor, and he hates women.”

The former dance instructor claimed that Fleiss, 55, has allowed “all the Bachelors” to compete on the show. Male alums Joe Amabile, Nick Viall, Chris Soules, Jake Pavelka and Sean Lowe have all appeared on the series.

Bristowe then theorized about “the only reason” why fellow Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown was allowed to join Dancing With the Stars’ 28th season.

“I hope I had something to do with it [since] I said something, [but] he’s in hot water because there’s some s–t that came out about him abusing his wife,” she said, alluding to allegations, which Fleiss denied, that he got into a physical altercation with his estranged wife, Laura. “So he’s like, ‘Look at me! I love women.’ … As long as he’s in power with ABC, I will never get on that show.”

Before her comments on the “Talkhouse” podcast, Bristowe opened up to Us Weekly exclusively on October 1 about how she felt when Fleiss allegedly blocked her from competing on DWTS after she starred as the Bachelorette in 2015.

“I was bitter for a long time because dancing was, like, a passion of mine. Being told no, just because someone wants to say no to you,” Bristowe, 34, told Us exclusively. “If you have the option to crush somebody’s dreams or make it happen and you choose to crush their dreams just ‘cause you have, like, a bitterness towards them and I’m just like, ‘What kind of person are you?’”

Bristowe — who recently appeared with boyfriend Jason Tartick in country artist Brett Kissel’s new music video, “Drink About Me” — said she “spoke out about it when everyone was like, ‘Don’t say anything like just leave it alone and it’ll pass.’” She then explained her reasoning for standing her ground and showed her support for Brown, 24, the ABC dance hit.

“I spoke out about it so that future Bachelorettes could have a chance,” she continued. “And so when I finally found out that she got it, I was so happy for her because she’s gone through a lot with, you know, [with] her season and I just knew that she would have so much fun and I knew she would kill it. So I’m so happy for her.”

Bristowe then told Us that she has the reality show’s current season “all recorded, but I haven’t watched any yet.”

The Dew Edit designer previously spoke out about her decision to publicly slam Fleiss. “I believe men and women should be afforded the same opportunities,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2017. “That has not been the case with the Bachelorettes and the Bachelors. I had an offer to do Dancing With the Stars and was told by Mike I could not. I was told by Mike that it is bad for his brand, and that he is sick of people wanting fame from his show.”

Despite her accusations against Fleiss, the Bachelor creator insisted via Twitter that he stood by Bristowe’s desire to join Dancing With the Stars. “@kaitlynbristowe has my total support if she wants to appear on DWTS,” he wrote at the time.

Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

