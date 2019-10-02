



Kaitlyn Bristowe is ready to get engaged to Jason Tartick, but first, she has some guidelines for the proposal.

The former Bachelorette, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, October 1, that she has some conditions that need to be met before her boyfriend, 30, gets down on one knee.

“I think you have two rules,” Tartick said to Bristowe before describing the types of engagement ring his girlfriend would prefer not to have. “No double halo. No Neil Lane.”

Though the Dew Edit designer denied that an engagement ring that isn’t from the jeweler Neil Lane was a “rule,” she explained that the brand has a different significance because of the Neil Lane ring that her ex-fiancé, Shawn Booth, proposed to her with on the season 11 finale of The Bachelorette in 2015.

“I would prefer not to have a Neil Lane ring. I love his rings. It just [represents something else],” she admitted.

As for her main condition, the Bachelor alum said that she doesn’t want her boyfriend to propose to her on the Jumbotron at a Buffalo Bills game, Tartick’s favorite football team.

“I don’t really have any rules except for that one. Just not on the Jumbotron,” she said.

Though the two have been dating for less than a year, Bristowe confessed that she’s constantly on the lookout for her boyfriend to pop the question.

“Every time I’m like, ‘Oh my, God. Is today the day?’” she said. “I’m probably going to ruin the day because I’m going to be like, ‘Oh, here it comes! I know this is it!’”

The banker added, “We were just at Yellowstone on a family trip, hiking in the woods. She’s like, ‘Are you proposing?’ I’m like, ‘We’re muddied up. Not that there’s anything wrong with that. [But] No.’”

Though Bristowe isn’t sure when the proposal will be, she’s certain that she doesn’t want her and Tartick’s nuptials on TV.

“Hell no. I would not want a televised wedding,” the former dance teacher said.

The Bachelorette alum explained that he was initially “up for” a televised wedding until he watched Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone’s nuptials on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise.

“I was just so bothered by the way it was. They had the fight going on during their wedding,” he said of John Paul Jones and Derek Peth’s feud after the ceremony. “They had to pick people and assign them to tables, which was clearly produced. … It was just so goofy. They have such a great story and they looked so great and it was beautiful and I felt like that just took away from a special day.”

The Washington native confirmed his relationship with the former spin class instructor in an interview on the Today show in January, where he revealed that two met a “month or so” earlier on the former Bachelorette’s podcast, “Off the Vine.”

“We were friends [with] a little banter here and there. And then the friendship turned into a relationship,” he said in January.

The confirmation came two months after Us confirmed that Bristowe and Booth, 32, had called off their engagement after three years together. Before her relationship with the personal trainer, Bristowe was a contestant on season 19 of The Bachelor with Chris Soules. She finished in third place.

Tartick, for his part, competed for Becca Kufrin’s heart on season 14 of The Bachelorette prior to his romance with the “Off the Vine” podcast host. He was also sent home in third place.

Though the couple never starred on a Bachelor show together, they were able to flaunt their chemistry on screen for Brett Kissel’s new music video for “Drink About It” from the country star’s upcoming EP, Now or Never, available January 1. Bristowe compared the shoot for the music video, which saw the pair hot and heavy in a tropical location, to a Fantasy Suite date.

“We never really got that time on camera to do our thing, so this was like our own little Bachelor series,” Tartick told Us. “It was like hot, intimate and real. But then we also had moments where we would be like bickering about something and the producer was like, ‘Alright, we need you to make out.’ We’re like, ‘Well let’s go.’”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!