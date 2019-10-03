



is hoping her next proposal is much different than her first! The Bachelorette star revealed that her on-air engagement to Shawn Booth in 2015 “didn’t even feel real” while chatting exclusively with Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 1.

“It didn’t even feel, like, real in that moment [when Shawn Booth proposed on The Bachelorette] because camera crews were like, ‘OK, can you hold that,'” Kaitlyn explained. “Then producers would be like, ‘Yeah, can we do that again? Kaitlyn, can you turn your hand slowly this way and put the ring on a little slower?’”

Kaitlyn ultimately accepted Shawn’s proposal during the season 11 finale of the reality dating show in July 2015. The couple dated for three years before splitting in November 2018.

“You like, you know, it’s coming,” the former spin class instructor told Us about the proposal. “So it’s not a surprise. You had to just dump one guy before who was like, you’re feeling so awful about. And then go, like, two minutes later, go into what’s supposed to be the happiest moment. It’s just … bizarre.”

The 34-year-old reality TV star has since found love with Jason Tartick, 30, who competed for Becca Kufrin’s affections on season 14 of The Bachelorette.

The couple, who began dating in January, have already moved in together and discussed wedding plans, with Kaitlyn even laying down some rules about her engagement ring. Kaitlyn and Jason may not agree on everything — she wants a small wedding, while he prefers “a big party” — but they both agree on private nuptials.

“Hell no. I would not want a televised wedding,” Kaitlyn revealed. “I’ve been to a couple Bachelor weddings, and I do see how produced it can be and I just — I don’t want that.”

Jason echoed his girlfriend’s sentiments, telling Us, “I was up for it. I was up for the discussion and then I saw — I had never seen a televised wedding. So I’ve never watched Bachelor weddings, but the first wedding I watched was Krystal [Nielson] and Chris [Randone’s] wedding. They’re friends of mine and I was so bothered by the way it was, you know, they had the fight going on [between John Paul Jones and Derek Peth] during their wedding.”

He continued, “They had to pick people and assign them to tables, which was clearly produced … It was just so goofy. Like, they have such a great story and they looked so great and it was beautiful, and I felt like that just took away from a special day.”

Fans can catch Kaitlyn and Jason together in Brett Kissel‘s new music video, “Drink About Me,” from the forthcoming EP Now Or Never, available on January 1.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

