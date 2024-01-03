Ben Higgins is low-key here for the Kaitlyn Bristowe and Zac Clark drama.

Higgins, 34, broke down the relationship rumors surrounding Bristowe, 38, and Clark, 39, on the Tuesday, January 2, episode of his “Almost Famous” podcast alongside cohost Ashley Iaconetti.

“Not a hard launch whatsoever,” Iaconetti, 35, declared during the “Almost Famous” episode, referring to a now-viral video of Bristowe’s arm around Clark at her New Year’s Eve party. Higgins chimed in, “Seems like a soft launch.”

Clark was previously engaged to Tayshia Adams, with whom he split in 2021 after one year together.

“The controversial part of this is that Zac is Tayshia’s ex and Tayshia and [Kaitlyn] cohosted multiple seasons of the show together,” Iaconetti said during Tuesday’s podcast. “It certainly looks, to just the viewers eye, to be there’s something romantic between Kaitlyn and Zac.”

Higgins’ takeaway was that he wants a front row seat if the two former Bachelorettes ever reunite.

“I will say this, the evil in me wants to be around next time Tayshia and Kaitlyn have to hang out,” he said. “Is that bad? I want to see how they resolve conflict.”

Iaconetti reflected on the aftermath of the video, noting that she was “surprised” by Bristowe’s reaction to the drama. “It seemed like she didn’t expect news to come out of [the party],” Iaconetti speculated.

Bristowe shared a series of posts about the situation, initially taking to social media with a cryptic quote on Monday, January 1.

“The vibe for 2024 is messy authenticity over fake perfection,” she shared on Monday. Shortly after, Bristowe followed up with a lengthy Instagram Story slamming the haters.

“You would think by now I’d be used to the hate. I’m not. Your words hurt. Your shaming hurts. Part of me feels a little sad and honestly embarrassed for you guys because this shouldn’t be how you spend day 1 of a new year,” Bristowe wrote. “You should not be this invested in someone you don’t even know or respect. It’s actually scary, and I know looking inward might be even scarier for you. But the bullying is next level. You are allowed to have opinions and feelings,” she wrote, in part. “But you don’t even know the truth, and your HATE should actually come with consequences. I truly worry about some of your mental health. It’s not OK. It’s. Not. Please. Please feel ashamed of yourselves for treating someone this way who you don’t know. I did not kill someone. I had a party with some of my favorite people. Shame. On. YOU. Not me.”

Bristowe also shut down any speculation — without using names — that she had cheated on ex-fiancée Jason Tartick with Clark. (Bristowe and Tartick, another Bachelorette alum, called off their engagement in August of last year.)

“Here to say that there was never an ounce of cheating happening and I will not stand for this rumor. Y’all are NASTY in here. Anywho. Swear on my dogs lives,” she commented on a Bachelor Nation gossip account’s post. “No cheating went on. So we can just put that to rest. Thank you!! Happy new year everyone. Go donate some blood or somethin!”

While Clark has stayed quiet about the whispers on social media, Tartick, 35, appeared to subtly address the drama in an Instagram post of his own.

“Jan 2, 2024 the first official day of 2024,” he captioned an Instagram Story on Tuesday, reposting a fan comment that said he “deserves a true FRESH start to the year.”