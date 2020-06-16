Moving forward! ABC may have revisited Kaitlyn Bristowe’s relationship with Shawn Booth on Monday, June 15, but the former Bachelorette is focused on her future engagement to Jason Tartick.

While watching The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons Ever! on Monday, the 34-year-old reality TV personality confirmed took to her Instagram Stories to answer fan questions. During the Q&A, Bristowe confirmed she hasn’t spoken to Booth, 33, in recent months and revealed she and Tartick, 31, have picked out an engagement ring.

The “Off the Vine” podcast host, who watched the ABC special with Tartick’s mother, also reflected on her time on her 2015 season.

“Dear 29 year old Kaitlyn. It might be easy for you to look back and question some decisions that were made. But it is unfair to punish yourself for them,” she wrote on Monday via Instagram.“You made each decision for a reason. A reason that doesn’t have to make sense to anyone but you. As you learn, you evolve. Maybe the person you are now may have done things differently back then. Maybe the decisions you made back then are the reason you are who you are today. You have been put in a unique situation where nobody has the answers.”

While Bristowe and Booth got engaged during the season 11 finale of The Bachelorette, their relationship didn’t last. After more than three years together, the twosome announced their split in November 2018. Two months later, Bristowe confirmed she was dating Tartick, who appeared on season 14 of The Bachelorette.

“It’s] the healthiest relationship I’ve ever been in and [an engagement] just feels like the natural next step,” Bristowe gushed exclusively to Us Weekly last month. “[But] I told him I don’t want to [have a] quarantine engagement. [I want] a little more romance than just at the house.”

Booth, for his part, seemingly opted not to do interviews for The Bachelor: GOAT. Bristowe and Tartick, meanwhile, caught up with Chris Harrison during the special. During their joint interview, Bristowe thought Tartick was about to propose after the host teased a “surprise” and she felt her boyfriend’s AirPods case in his pocket.

“I love that we just zinged her and didn’t even try to,” Harrison, 48, quipped before revealing that ABC was actually inviting Bristowe to compete on Dancing With the Stars.

The former dancer, who previously claimed Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss “blocked” her from joining DWTS, was visibly emotional.

”Are you serious? Chris! I’m shaking. Oh my gosh. Chris, I’m going to cry,” she said.

Tartick subsequently took to Instagram to celebrate.

“Kaitlyn decided to forgo college to pursue dance, her dream was to always dance with professionals … 5 years later from making her debut on ABC we’re heading to LA to make that dream come true,” he gushed. “Mirror ball or not, you did it again … checked another box off your bucket list! And I’m freakin here for it!”