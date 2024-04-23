Jason Tartick is making headlines for a potential new romance with TikTok star Kat Stickler.

The former Bachelorette star met Stickler when interviewing her for his “Trading Secrets” podcast, and they quickly started to spark romance rumors. (People confirmed on April 20 that the pair were dating after weeks of online speculation.)

While Tartick has been public when it comes to his love life — he was previously engaged to Kaitlyn Bristowe — the author has since decided to keep things with Stickler tight-lipped.

“Where’d you hear those rumors?” he joked during an April episode of the “Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad” podcast, noting he’s “keeping things a little bit more private right now” in terms of his relationship status.

“There’s a lot that comes with that, good and bad,” he explained. “And so, the whole dating aspect, which I’m relatively new to, I’m like, ‘You know what? For right now, today, I’m gonna kind of keep things private,’ until things become [more serious]. But right now, I’m keeping things a little private. But more to come.”

Tartick did, however, call Stickler “amazing” before giving the internet star other compliments.

“She’s very special, she’s awesome, she’s great,” he gushed.

Stickler returned the favor days later, praising Tartick and his latest book Talk Money to Me. “So proud of you and your new book,” she captioned an Instagram Story post.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Stickler:

1. Stickler Used to Be Married

Stickler got engaged to ex-husband Mike Stickler in March 2019. By that May, the duo announced that they were officially married and expecting their first baby together. Their daughter was born in December 2019.

The former couple announced their split in March 2021.

2. Stickler Has a Daughter

Stickler posts mom content on social media with her daughter, Mary-Katherine (MK), 4, whom she shares with her ex-husband.

“MK will always be my number one priority. I consider my career in itself a parental responsibility, which helps alleviate some of that all too familiar mom guilt that finds its way to me whenever I’m away from her due to work commitments,” Stickler said in a June 2023 interview. “When I mom, my phone is put up and all of my attention is on her. When she is away at school or with her dad, I pour all of my focus into work.”

3. She’s a Budding Comedian

The internet star previously spoke about her dreams to become a comedian.

“Most of my comedic material is based on real life or inspired by people or ‘characters’ in my life,” she shared in the same interview. “I do my best to write down ideas when they come to me, either at 2 a.m. in bed, out with friends, or while doing whatever other miscellaneous activities. Once I have the idea written down, I run it by friends and family and see what comes off as the funniest, and most of the time we’re all laughing and building off of each other’s jokes.”

4. She’s Made Headlines in the Past

Prior to her rumored romance with Tartick, the influencer made headlines for a situation surrounding her daughter in June 2023. At the time, Stickler explained that she was at a park with MK when a birthday party nearby started singing “Happy Birthday.” When MK obtained a piece of cake, the mother hosting this party allegedly took the treat out of Stickler’s daughter’s hands.

“The mother takes the plate away from MK, and gets down to her level and says, ‘You can not eat this cake, OK? This is not your birthday party. These are not your friends. Where’s your mother?’” she recalled in a TikTok at the time. “I was right there. The mama bear in me was like, what just happened?”

5. Stickler Had Multiple Public Romances

After her divorce, Stickler went public with Cameron Walker in December 2021. However, they didn’t last long and split by August 2022. Stickler revealed to followers that she had jumped into a relationship too soon following her divorce.