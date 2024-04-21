Kat Stickler is praising Bachelor Nation’s Jason Tartick — and his book, Talk Money to Me — amid their new romance.

“So proud of you and your new book,” Stickler wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday, April 20, sharing a snap from Tartick’s New York City book party. In the pic, Stickler laughed while sitting on a chair as she held the title open. Tartick, for his part, reposted the image via his own Instagram Story.

After speculation surrounding the pair’s romance, People confirmed on Saturday that Stickler and Tartick, 35, were dating.

Earlier this month, Tartick played coy when asked whether he’d started dating the TikTok star. “Where’d you hear those rumors?” he joked on an episode of the “Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad” podcast.

Tartick noted that he’s “in the space of, like, kind of keeping things a little bit more private right now,” especially on the heels of his high-profile relationship with fellow Bachelor Nation member Kaitlyn Bristowe.

“There’s a lot that comes with that, good and bad,” he said. “And so, the whole dating aspect, which I’m relatively new to, I’m like, ‘You know what? For right now, today, I’m gonna kind of keep things private,’ until things become [more serious]. But right now, I’m keeping things a little private. But more to come.”

While remaining tight-lipped about his relationship status, Tartick explained that he had met Stickler before he interviewed her for an upcoming episode of his “Trading Secrets” podcast. “She’s amazing, she’s very special, she’s awesome, she’s great,” he gushed.

After appearing as a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018, Tartick began dating Bristowe, 38, in January 2019. Their romance started two months after Bristowe had called it quits on her three-year long engagement with her The Bachelorette season 11 winner, Shawn Booth.

Tartick popped the question to Bristowe in May 2021. “It was everything I could have asked for,” Bristowe told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful. We’ve never locked eyes like that in our lives. We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out.”

Over two years later, Tartick and Bristowe announced their split in a joint Instagram statement. “Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us,” they wrote in August 2023. “We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die.”