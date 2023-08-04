Tori Spelling raised eyebrows about her financial situation, marriage and intentions when she was spotted at an RV campground with her and husband Dean McDermott’s five children after evacuating their mold-infected home. While multiple sources exclusively tell Us Weekly that the family have not moved in there full-time, there are several reasons behind the viral snaps.

“Tori is trying to have a summer vacation with her kids on a budget that works for her,” the first source tells Us. “Tori knows she’s going to get attention with her downgraded glamour vacation, but it’s also realistically all she can afford at the moment.”

Spelling, 50, was photographed outside a campground in Ventura County, California, with her kids — Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6 — earlier this month, per photos obtained by the New York Post. Rumors immediately swirled that the Spelling-McDermott brood were living there after evacuating of their residence.

A second insider tells Us that the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is merely “trying to get away” from the Los Angeles scene for the duration of the summer. “She is looking for peace of mind for her and her children,” the source adds. “She’s doing it on a realistic budget that works for her right now.”

The source also notes that Spelling has been dealing with “financial difficulties” while raising her five kids. “The truth is, she isn’t in a good place financially,” the insider claims. “She hasn’t necessarily been financially conscious with her money over the years, taking the family’s future into consideration, and it’s catching up with her.”

According to the source, Spelling and McDermott, 56, have not set a healthy budget in “a long time” and often “spend money like they’ll never run out of it.”

The financial drama and RV vacation come on the heels of a series of struggles for the actress. Spelling previously revealed via her Instagram Story in May that she and her kids have been “so sick and can’t get well” after discovering a mold infection in their home. “Our troubles are next-level with our MOLD problem and the house that’s been slowly killing us for 3 years,” Spelling wrote at the time.

Less than one month later, McDermott posted — and quickly deleted — an announcement stating that he had separated from Spelling.

“Tori and Dean are not getting a divorce,” a third source previously told Us in June. “Tori and Dean have been better than ever. They’ve had their ups and downs like any couple, but [they] have continued working on their marriage through couple’s counseling. They love each other and are not going to split.”

Spelling and McDermott — who also shares son Jack, 24, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace — have not further revealed where their marriage stands. Her mother, Candy Spelling, later told TMZ on July 7 that Tori was “doing good” but that she didn’t know about any divorce plans.

“I love my daughter, and I support her in whatever she does. … I support my daughter, what can I tell you?” Candy, 77, told the outlet, noting she’d “of course” help Tori — whom she shared with the late Aaron Spelling — financially if needed.

According to the second source, Candy previously “provided financial support” but has since ceased assistance. “Tori, understandably, believes her father’s fortune should be shared with her which has caused friction between her and her mom,” the insider explains. “Over the last few years, the relationship between Candy, Tori and Dean has deteriorated. But it’s a work in progress and they’re trying to heal their relationship for the sake of the kids and keep the family unified.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin and Andrea Simpson