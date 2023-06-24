Sean Lowe and wife Catherine Giudici are among the many celebrities who beat the summer heat — and soaked up the sun away — by jetting off on a family vacation.

“I think it’s important to travel with your kids while they’re young so they can see what chicken fingers taste like in other countries,” the former Bachelor, 39, joked via Instagram on June 6 after spending a few days in the Cayman Islands.

Lowe, who shares sons Samuel, 6, and Isaiah, 5, and daughter Mia, 3, with Giudici, 37, was all smiles in the photo of the family taking in the sunset at the beach.

After playing with stingrays, boating and swimming with starfish, the family of five left one island for another. The Lowe clan flew to Nantucket off the coast of New England on June 19 to enjoy a belated Father’s Day celebration with even more loved ones.

“Nantucket didn’t disappoint!” Lowe wrote via Instagram on June 21 alongside a snap of his relatives and close friends on the East Coast island. “And it’s true what they say, you can always have too much family time.”

While the former Bachelorette contestant and Giudici brought their kids for their back-to-back trips, Chrissy Teigen kicked off summer with her eldest child, daughter Luna.

The model — who shares daughters Luna, 7, and Esti, 5 months, and son Miles, 5, with husband John Legend — ventured out on her third annual girls’ trip to Joshua Tree, California, with her firstborn on June 10.

“I’ve always wanted to come but truthfully I’m a bit of an indoor cat when it comes to life, and my nose and body don’t do well in the dirt and heat! But the weather is perfect (not crazy hot!!) and the people are kind and welcoming and the Walmart is popppppin so we are really having the best time,” Teigen, 37, captioned a series of social media snaps from the desert escape. “Except I immediately dropped an entire lasagna John made that I was super excited to reheat over the fire like a mountain man. But in turn, I got to cook and eat my first meal outside (I know it sounds silly but I’ve never just both cooked annnnd enjoyed a meal in the sun, I get very anxious/itchy/flustered I don’t know!!) and it was really quite nice!!”

The Chrissy’s Court alum confessed: “The simplicity of it all was driving me a little bonkers and holding back from doing tooooo much was very difficult and something that needs to be addressed in therapy but my takeaway is this: the most isn’t always the best! sometimes the least is just fine, or even great. this was great.”

