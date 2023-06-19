Jenna Dewan and Vanessa Lachey are among the many celebrities soaking up the sun with their kids at the beach or by the pool this summer season.

“Countdown to summer! ✨👙☀️🌊⛱️,” Dewan, 42, captioned a series of Instagram photos on May 20, including a pool snap with her fiancé, Steve Kazee, their son, Callum, and her daughter, Everly, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

The Rookie actress’ summer kickoff also included eating red, white and blue popsicles with her 10-year-old daughter, coloring the sidewalk in chalk and walking to the beach with her 3-year-old son.

“We’re busy,” Dewan exclusively told Us Weekly on June 7, noting that Everly specifically has a lot on her plate during summer break. “She’s at the age now where there’s a lot of friends [coming over] and a lot of playdates. [We’ll be] keeping busy [with] a lot of travels. We’re doing a few trips.”

The Witches of East End alum explained that her goal when her kids are out of school is “finding a lot of time to spend together” as a family.

Dewan isn’t the only celebrity trying to make the most of the summer. Sharna Burgess — who shares son Zane with Brian Austin Green — gushed over her baby boy during a getaway to her home country of Australia shortly before his 1st birthday.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“All the firsts. Watching him discover (eat) sand, the awe and wonder on his face as waves roll up to his feet and the excitement at watching them crash further out. My heart is full,” Burgess, 37, wrote via Instagram on May 17, alongside a video of Zane at the beach. “Sharing my love of Australia and the beach with him has been soul food for me.”

The Dancing With the Stars pro was riding solo at the time as she waited for her partner, 49, to fly in with his and ex-wife Megan Fox’s sons: Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6.

“Wish you were here for this one @brianaustingreen. Hurry up already, we miss you and the kids so much ♥️,” Burgess added. “Zane has moments throughout the day where he’s looking around and just gets real mad, I know he’s searching for you guys. I can’t wait to see his face when you all get here 🥰.”

Lachey, for her part, had a pool day with her and husband Nick Lachey’s three kids — sons Camden, 10, and Phoenix, 6, and daughter Brooklyn, 8 — on May 31 at their home in Hawaii to toast the end of the school year. The family of five later jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in early June for a beach vacation.

“Te Amo! Taking much needed family time this Summer!” the NCIS: Hawai’i star, 42, wrote via Instagram on June 6, while posing on the sand at sunset. “Gracias Cabo for the memories! Now on to the next stop. #LacheyPartyOf5.”

Scroll down to see which celebrity families are embracing the pool and beach life in 2023: