Not holding back! Jenna Dewan recalled daughter Everly’s unfiltered reaction to seeing her and her father, Channing Tatum, in Step Up.

“She was like, ‘Can we watch something good?’” Dewan, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 7, of the 10-year-old’s first time watching the dance movie. “She was completely uninterested.”

The Connecticut native — who was promoting her partnership with Mother’s Cookies for its Stop and Taste the Frosting campaign — remembered showing Everly “Evie” the film when she was “very young.”

Dewan confessed that her eldest child is “still very uninterested” in watching the 2006 movie that sparked her real-life romance with Tatum, 43. “She likes to be like, ‘OK, yeah.’ It’s not cool to her yet,” the Come Dance With Me judge told Us. “Maybe one day.”

The Rookie star met the Alabama native while playing love interests Nora Clark and Tyler Gage, respectively, in the dancing flick. The twosome tied the knot in July 2009 and welcomed Everly in May 2013. Dewan and Tatum announced their separation in April 2018 and were declared legally single in November of the following year.

The Witches of East End alum moved on with Steve Kazee in fall 2018. The couple, who got engaged in February 2020, share 3-year-old son Callum.

While Everly isn’t the biggest fan of Step Up, she does love to dance. “We all love her so much and she’s so passionate about it and she works really hard,” Dewan told Us of her daughter’s desire to get better at Celtic Irish dancing. “She’s always like, ‘Mom, I want more dance classes, I wanna go again.’ She’s just really passionate about it. It’s effervescent.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

When it comes to her child’s competitions or “feiseanna,” the former World of Dance host confessed that she’s “screaming [her] head off like a full dance mom.” After Everly won first place last month, her mom “screamed” and “jumped up” with excitement.

The mother and daughter have bonded over their shared passion, but the Superman & Lois actress revealed that Everly “does not really” come to her for advice on the subject.

“She just wants me to be mom. Supportive mom. Wants me there,” she told Us. “She loves when I tell her what I thought, and I’ll be honest with her. She’ll say, ‘Did you see that part I messed up?’ And I say, ‘I did see it, but it doesn’t matter. We’re here. This is a journey. We are learning, don’t worry.’ She likes that.”

The twosome also love cooking together, especially when using Mother’s Cookies in their recipes. “I think the kitchen tends to be where everyone congregates anyways in the house. So cooking and anything that is in the kitchen [and] creative has always been a big deal,” Dewan said. “Holidays, birthdays, the end of the school year.”

That joy of baking will include something special for the Take the Lead star and her kids on Saturday, June 10, which has been declared National Frosted Cookie Day by Mother’s Cookies. (The brand launched its Stop and Taste the Frosting campaign to guide parents to a “fun” with their little ones all summer.)

“These are like literally my favorite cookies and have been forever,” the Soundtrack alum told Us, noting that she wants to combine Rice Krispie treats with Mother’s Cookies. “It’s easy for me to do with the kids. Keeps their attention. We’re able to add in fun things, which is why I was like Mother’s Cookies inside of Rice Krispie treats sounds like maybe the best, delicious treat I can think of. … Who doesn’t love baking and making sweet treats? So always a good activity over here.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi