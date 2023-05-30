Vacation mode activated! Drew Barrymore has traveled the world, and she has some excellent getaway recommendations in the “Happy Place” issue of Drew magazine, on newsstands now.

“I like to travel with friends. I like to travel with my kids,” Barrymore, 48, wrote while responding to reader questions in the Summer 2023 issue. “I also tend to do much less social media during the summer. I try to figure out why I am always running and if there’s any time to stop. I hope this summer I can slow down and remember to be still.”

So where does one slow down and recharge these days? Drew has recommendations across the country:

Cape May, New Jersey

“Being that the South Jersey landmark is one of the oldest seaside resort towns in the United States, Cape May has had plenty of time to nurture its cultural establishments — theaters, mom-and-pop shops, restaurants — among clustered painted lady Victorians and ocean-facing hotels,” Drew magazine reports. “It only takes 90 minutes driving from Philadelphia to reach quintessential beachy bliss: dockside raw bars, T-shirts and flip-flops, surf and turf, and a promenade that runs parallel to the beach.”

Recommendations: Beach Plum Farm (for food, picnic spots and cottage rentals), Louisa’s Cafe (a farm-to-table restaurant with a chocolate shop next door!), Givens Circle (a chic boutique)

Washington Island and Door Peninsula, Wisconsin

“Travelers from Milwaukee, Madison, Chicago, the Twin Cities, and beyond flock to Wisconsin’s northeastern coastal gem. It’s known as the Cape Cod of the Midwest for its 300 miles of shoreline (jutting into Lake Michigan), quaint cliffside communities, and vibrant agricultural scene — from growers to chefs and cider makers to cheesemongers. A ferry to Washington Island reveals rock beaches, remote parks, and lavender fields,” Drew raves. “The area was long ago settled by Scandinavians, and there are plenty of Nordic traditions in nature to go around.”

Recommendations: Pelletier’s Restaurant & Fish Boil (Nordic seafood restaurant), Woodwalk Gallery (contemporary art gallery in a vintage dairy barn), Fragrant Isle (lavender farm and shop)

Oxnard, California

“To get a sense of what California beaches looked like a century ago, nature enthusiasts can head to the waterfront between Malibu and Santa Barbara, about 90 minutes from L.A.,” Barrymore’s outlet explains. “Eleven miles out to sea, the isolated Channel Islands (considered the Galapagos of North America) preserve unique types of flora, fauna, and marine life — as well as diving, snorkeling, kayaking, hiking, and camping. On the coast, travelers will find quiet, pristine stretches of beach with dunes and wetlands. The seaside town of Oxnard has an interesting pedigree — the place is a breeding ground for world champion boxers — and a very laid-back attitude.”

Recommendations: Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach, Curio Collection by Hilton (new oceanfront hotel), Channel Islands National Park (rugged islands reachable by boat), Oxnard Taco Trail (the best kind of trail that exists — consisting entirely of restaurants and trucks serving tacos)

Estes Park, Colorado

“Ninety miles northwest of Denver, more than 7,500 feet above sea level, this small Colorado mountain town offers scenic drives, award-winning fishing rivers, historic landmarks, and one wildly popular Rocky Mountains National Park,” Drew shares. “The lucky bunch with timed entry permits and a plan will be privy to majestic peaks as far as the eye can see. Make Alpine lakes, hiking trails, river rafting, and stargazing part of your plan.”

Recommendations: Trailborn Rocky Mountains (environmentally conscious hotel), Kind Coffee (organic brews), Rapid Transit Rafting (rafting trips on the Upper Colorado River)

For more on these destinations, pick up the Summer 2023 issue of Drew magazine, on newsstands now.