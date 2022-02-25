Everything Drew Barrymore Has Said About Dating After Will Kopelman Split

Putting it all out there. Drew Barrymore has not held back about the struggles of returning to the dating scene following her split from ex-husband Will Kopelman.

Barrymore and Kopelman tied the knot in 2012 and later welcomed daughters Olive and Frankie. After four years of marriage, the pair announced their split in April 2016.

“Sadly our family is separating legally, although we do not feel this takes away from us being a family,” they said in a joint statement. “Our children are our universe, and we look forward to living the rest of our lives with them as the first priority.”

The Scream actress, who was previously married to Jeremy Thomas and Tom Green, admitted that she “did not take” the divorce well.

“I couldn’t make sense of it,” Barrymore said during an interview with Willie Geist in October 2020, noting that she took it “really hard” at the time. “I think it applies to everyone who thinks that something will be forever and it’s not. It’s so hard. It’s like, I don’t think I’ve recovered from that.”

The Wildflower author revealed that it took her “five years” to look back at the relationship with “strength, articulation, perspective and hindsight,” adding, “I don’t know how to open that up again. Something closed and it stayed closed. I think I’m equally as scared to find love again as I would be as if it never happened.”

Kopelman, for his part, went on to marry Alexandra Michler after his divorce was finalized. Barrymore has previously gushed about adding Michler to their blended family.

“My kids have the most extraordinary stepmom. Our processes have been different. Their side of the street is so functional and whole and happening, and I think I’ve been on the sidelines in a beautiful, honoring purgatory,” the Golden Globe winner said on The Drew Barrymore Show in January 2022. “I’ve been saying that it’s me, it’s my choice. I don’t think I’ve said out loud that it’s really because I have two daughters.”

The Never Been Kissed star revealed that she wasn’t sure how to start dating again now that she is a mother.

“I’m not there yet. I have two young girls, and I don’t want to bring people home. I think that it would take me a very long time to meet someone and get to know them before I could ever even introduce them to my daughters,” she shared.

