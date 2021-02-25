How ‘Bridgerton’ Convinced Drew Barrymore to Get Back on Dating Apps

Just the push she needed! Drew Barrymore loved Bridgerton so much that it inspired her to try her luck at dating apps again.

“Of course I realized that I associated Bridgerton with getting on a dating app and then went and got on the bull horn about that here on [The Drew Barrymore Show],” Barrymore, 46, said on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Tuesday, February 23. “And then I was like, ‘People are going to think it’s the tawdry sex that got me all hopped up and back on a dating app.’ It wasn’t that.”

The Charlie’s Angels star continued, “It was this weird relenting to the fact that I’m probably not going to meet someone in some old-fashioned way. I’m not really aggressively looking, but watching this old-fashioned show was weirdly this keyhole entry point for me to accept the modern world because I am so old-fashioned.”

When host James Corden asked what qualities she’s looking for in a potential suitor, she stressed that being “funny” is of the utmost importance. “I just want to laugh. That’s always been my big criteria — funny, funny, funny,” she explained. “I love humor, it’s my survival guide. And I can’t get rid of my sense of humor. I laugh at everything, I love laughing. So, funny is my favorite quality in any person.”

The Flower Beauty creator also noted that the age cutoff “is hard” because “some people are, like, 40 going on 2 years old and some people are 2 years old going on 40.”

In January, Barrymore gushed about the “steamy” and “brilliant” Bridgerton — the Shonda Rhimes-produced drama that hit Netflix in December 2020 — when she brought stars Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor on her talk show as guests. At the time, the costars explained why people are so drawn to the period drama.

“[Bridgerton] just isn’t ashamed of letting us be happy, of letting us enjoy these moments of socializing and closeness and overblown romance that we are all missing right not because we are all isolated from each other,” Page, 31, said. “A show that allowed us to get close to each other not just physically, but emotionally in ways we normally are in some way mildly ashamed of — releasing that corset, if you will — I think has been something relatively powerful in this moment in time.”

Barrymore has made her way down the aisle three times. The actress was married to producer Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995, comedian Tom Green from 2001 to 2002 and actor Will Kopelman from 2012 to 2016. She shares daughters Olive, 8, and Frankie, 6, with Koppelman, who announced his engagement to Vogue director Alexandra Michler in January.

The California native recently voiced her support for Kopelman’s milestone on The Howard Stern Show. “I’m in it with him and his family. I’m happy to say he just got engaged to this wonderful woman named Allie who I am probably president of her fan club,” she said on Tuesday. “The #NoEvilStepmother is the greatest blessing I could have hoped for. She is just so wonderful. I want him to be happy.”

Early last month, Barrymore opened up about a negative experience she had using a celebrity dating app. “I booked a date with one guy, finally. He stood me up at the exact time we were supposed to meet,” she said on her namesake talk show. “And I was like, ‘Can’t you be a jerk like an hour before?’ That would have been such a time saver. … I know that happens all the time. I felt so stupid.”

The businesswoman also admitted months earlier that she was considering swearing off men altogether. “I’m not closed for business, but I have been exactly in that mentality for the last five years, thinking I just don’t have the bandwidth,” she said on her show in September 2020. “I don’t know if I’m willing to open my … I just don’t, can’t fit it in!”