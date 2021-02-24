“I’m in it with him and his family. I’m happy to say he just got engaged to this wonderful woman named Allie who I am probably president of her fan club,” the actress, 46, said. “The #NoEvilStepmother is the greatest blessing I could have hoped for. She is just so wonderful. I want him to be happy.”

Kopelman, 42, announced his engagement to Alexandra Michler, 33, in January. Michler is the director of fashion development at Vogue.

Barrymore and Kopelman first started dating in 2011 after years of friendship. They married in 2012 and split four years later in the summer of 2016. The couple share two daughters, Olive, 8, and Frankie, 6.

“Sadly our family is separating legally, although we do not feel this takes away from us being a family. Divorce might make one feel like a failure, but eventually you start to find grace in the idea that life goes on,” the former couple announced in a statement to Us Weekly in 2016. “Our children are our universe and we look forward to living the rest of our lives with them as the first priority.”

The exes have certainly stuck to their word, and the Never Been Kissed actress has spoken often about their coparenting relationship. Barrymore also admitted that the divorce was difficult to work through.

“[I] swore [it] was going to work,” the Drew Barrymore Show host told Howard Stern, 67, noting that she has just started considering dating again herself. “When people say, ‘you should date’ my response was ‘it’s not within me.’ No one else can tell you when that time is … I finally just now feel free.”

What helped bring these feelings of freedom after five years? Bridgerton, of course!

“I realized I associated Bridgerton with getting on a dating app,” the 50 First Dates star told James Corden during the Tuesday, February 23, episode of The Late Late Show. “I was like, ‘People are going to think it’s the tawdry sex that got me all hopped up and back on a dating app.’ It wasn’t that. It was this weird relenting to the fact that I’m probably not going to meet someone in some old fashioned way. I’m not really aggressively looking, but watching this old fashioned show was weirdly this keyhole entry point for me to accept the modern world because I am so old fashioned.”