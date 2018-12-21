Drew Barrymore is not holding back. The actress reflected on her split from ex-husband Will Kopelman, admitting that her definition of a happy ending was redefined after their divorce.

“Once upon a time… I remember reading an article that said I had gotten my happy ending after all. Looking at this picture, it sure looks that way. And then, like many times in life for all of us, our plans change and our dreams are adjusted,” the 43-year-old wrote on Friday, December 21, via Instagram, alongside one pic of the couple on a red carpet and a second paparazzi photo of the pair. “But that doesn’t mean that every second wasn’t worth it. And if that DeLorean time machine pulled up every day, I would do it all over again. After all, I did get my dream. 2 healthy girls.”

She added: “Will and I continue to marvel at what we made and try to be the best co parents we can be. It’s not always easy and the point is…nothing in life is. But it doesn’t mean that any bitter outweighs the sweet!”

Barrymore and Kopelman, who called it quits in 2016 after four years of marriage, share daughters Olive, 6, and Frankie, 4.

The Charlie’s Angels star announced on Thursday, December 20, that she was conducting a “social media experiment and 5 part series” that she will share on Instagram titled #TheWayItLooksToUs. Later that day, Barrymore posted a raw selfie of herself crying for a segment labeled “LIFE.”

“What I propose some days are great and beautiful … Sure, I can be this with two hours of hair and makeup and amazing photography and lighting. I also feel beautiful after a sweaty workout… But it all takes work!” Barrymore wrote alongside one photo of herself in full-glam and another pic of herself in tears. “Which is good because we can achieve it.What I can’t hide is that some days are difficult and not so pretty… (swipe for photo #2 and I realize I am lucky with solvable problems and my gratitude is never ending. But sometimes life can just get to you and take you down for a minute! But we cry and then pick ourselves up and put one foot in front of the other) Can anyone relate?”

Barrymore also shared before-and-after weight loss photos for a “wellness” post and a sweet video of her daughter for a “kids” post on Thursday.

