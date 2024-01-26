Drew Barrymore joked she’s “about to get off” dating apps after being catfished by a man pretending to be an NFL player.

Barrymore, 48, revealed during the Friday, January 26, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show that a guy on her dating app messaged her saying he was “the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams.”

The actress was excited by the prospect and wrote back, saying, “Oh, my god, I went to the first practice game.” Barrymore told the man she was “frustrated being a girl from Los Angeles who loves football” when L.A. didn’t have any teams. She joked that once she moved to New York the city got two teams: the L.A. Rams and the L.A. Chargers.

After introducing herself, Barrymore learned “he was not the quarterback for the L.A. Rams.”

In fact, the man wasn’t an athlete at all. “He’s a musician that thought he was being cute,” Barrymore told her cohost Ross Matthews, asking, “How should I feel about this?”

Barrymore insisted, “I wasn’t trying to, like, land a football player,” but she was “excited to talk about [the fact] that I had been at the Coliseum to see their first game in Los Angeles.”

To make matters worse, the Never Been Kissed star said the man gave her a nickname she despised. “The guy was like, ‘Hey Drewski.’ And I was like, ‘I hate you. You pithy, deceiving, playful [man],’” Barrymore said, looking straight into the camera.

She recalled feeling “stupid” and annoyed that she had no idea who this man really was. “I feel so dumb,” Barrymore added, asking, “Why did we have to get off on this foot? I hate you!”

Elsewhere in the episode, Barrymore explained that catfishing aside, she rarely sticks with online dating. “Every time I get on there, it does not feel great. I always last five days,” she confessed. “And this time my app has changed where it shows people like you so it’s very flattering … but I don’t know who anyone is, and it just feels scary to go out with a stranger.”

Barrymore has been vocal about her struggles with dating after her split from Will Kopelman in April 2016. The exes share two daughters, Olive, 11, and Frankie, 9, and were married four years before their divorce.

While Kopelman, 45, has moved on with Alexandra Michler, whom he wed in 2021, Barrymore has been hesitant about getting back in the game. “I don’t know how to date with kids,” Barrymore explained during an episode of her talk show in January 2022. “I’m not there yet. I have two young girls, and I don’t want to bring people home. I think that it would take me a very long time to meet someone and get to know them before I could ever even introduce them to my daughters.”

In October 2023, Barrymore revealed that she was inspired by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance to stop being so afraid to taking chances. Swift and Kelce, both 34, were first linked in summer 2023 after the tight end revealed he tried and failed to give Swift a friendship bracelet at one of her concerts. Swift confirmed their romance that fall when she began attending Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs’ games.

“I just want to say, for me personally, I have been single for seven years, seeing [Taylor] on that first date out there in the box with his family, I had a very big … ‘aha moment,’” Barrymore said in October 2023 during her talk show. “There was something so normal about it, and obviously Taylor Swift is everything but normal, but [it made me think], ‘I’m a female, I’m going to go out on a date with a male, I’m not going to overthink this, I am not going to be the dark horse and be secretive and weird about it.’”

Barrymore added: “Like, she just went out on a date and it made me think I could just go out on a date.”