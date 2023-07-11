Tori Spelling and the five children she shares with husband Dean McDermott were recently spotted leaving an L.A. hotel — but their stay wasn’t related to the couple’s recent drama.

“Tori and Dean are doing really good and her staying at a hotel with their kids has nothing to do with a separation,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They decided to stay there because of the ongoing mold problem at their house. Tori is taking this issue very seriously and isn’t going to subject herself or her kids to that.”

Spelling, 50, and her kids — Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6 — were seen leaving the roadside establishment on Saturday, July 8, per photos obtained by Page Six. The sighting came weeks after McDermott, 56, announced via Instagram that he and Spelling had called it quits. He deleted the post several hours later.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” the Canada native captioned the June 17 post, which included several throwback photos of him and his wife.

McDermott — who also shares son Jack, 24, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace — added that he and Spelling would “continue to work together as loving parents and guide our children through this difficult time.”

Later that day, a source exclusively told Us that the pair “are not getting a divorce” and had been doing “better than ever” recently.

“They’ve had their ups and downs like any couple, but [they] have continued working on their marriage through couple’s counseling. They love each other and are not going to split,” the insider added. “Friends suspect that Dean posted that because he and Tori may have gotten into a big blowout fight last night. He obviously regretted it, so he deleted the post.”

Days later, McDermott fueled speculation of bad blood between the duo when he was spotted carrying moving boxes, a duffle bag and hockey sticks into a Los Angeles storage facility, per photos obtained by Page Six. His wedding band was noticeably missing from his left hand during the outing, although his large tattoo of Spelling was visible on the back of his arm.

Amid the drama, Tori’s mom, Candy Spelling, told TMZ that her daughter was “doing great” while leaving Hermes in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday, July 7.

When asked whether Tori and McDermott’s marriage was ending, Candy, 77, replied, “I don’t know. I love my daughter, and I support her in whatever she does. … I support my daughter, what can I tell you?”