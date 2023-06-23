Tori Spelling has the same question as Us amid her drama with husband Dean McDermott — and she’s spelling it out with her wardrobe.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, stepped out in a bright yellow sweatshirt with the phrase “What the actual f—k is going on” scrawled on the back while arriving at a pal’s home in Pasadena, California on Wednesday, June 21, per Page Six.

Spelling paired the not-so-subtle top with black leggings, a matching black beanie and lime green-and-white sneakers while carrying several items, including a stuffed animal, from her car with her children. The couple share Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6. (McDermott is also the dad of son Jack, 24, whom he shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.)

The actress’ fashion statement comes four days after McDermott announced the couple’s split on Saturday, June 17, via an Instagram post that he soon deleted.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” McDermott wrote alongside throwback pictures of him and Spelling. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this.”

Later that day, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple — who tied the knot in 2006 — “are not getting a divorce.” (After meeting on the set of their 2005 Lifetime movie, Mind Over Murder, McDermott and Spelling left their respective spouses for each other.)

“Friends suspect that Dean posted that because he and Tori may have gotten into a big blowout fight last night,” the insider noted. “He obviously regretted it, so he deleted the post.” Spelling, for her part, did not publicly wish McDermott a happy father’s day the following day.

While the source claimed to Us that the twosome were “better than ever” as of late, McDermott’s behavior once again raised eyebrows when he was spotted moving boxes into storage in the Los Angeles area on Tuesday, June 20. He was not wearing his wedding band, but his large portrait tattoo of Spelling was prominently featured on the back of his arm.

Spelling and McDermott’s marriage woes have long played out in the public eye. After Us broke the news of McDermott’s affair with Emily Goodhand in 2013, he and Spelling dealt with the aftermath of his cheating scandal on True Tori in 2014. In the years since, the pair have weathered numerous ups and downs, with Spelling sharing in 2021 that they no longer slept in the same bed. Later that year, McDermott was absent from the family’s Christmas card. (The California native later explained that her husband was in Canada filming a movie.)

Ultimately, the source told Us on Saturday, Spelling and McDermott have “had their ups and downs like any couple, but [they] have continued working on their marriage through couple’s counseling. They love each other and are not going to split.”