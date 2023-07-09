Candy Spelling shared her support for Tori Spelling amid the actress’ recent marital woes with Dean McDermott.

“She’s doing great,” Candy, 77, told TMZ of her 40-year-old daughter while leaving Hermes in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday, July 7, with Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Josh Flagg.

When asked if Tori and McDermott, 56, were done for good, Candy wasn’t so sure. “I don’t know,” she said. “I love my daughter, and I support her in whatever she does. … I support my daughter, what can I tell you?”

Candy was also asked if she’d offer Tori financial help if needed: “Of course, I will always be there for her.”

Meanwhile, Flagg, 37, shared that he thinks a split is just what Tori needs. “Yes, I think this is a great idea,” he said of a split. “Tori deserves a really good life.”

Tori and McDermott married in 2006 and share five children: Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6. The couple have had their ups and downs over the years, but most recently, their relationship status has been in question since the Chopped Canada host shared a split announcement in June.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” McDermott wrote via Instagram alongside throwback photos of the pair. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness. 🙏.”

However, he deleted the post hours later and neither have addressed the announcement.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that the duo are not officially over.

“Tori and Dean are not getting a divorce,” an insider told Us at the time. “They’ve had their ups and downs like any couple, but [they] have continued working on their marriage through couple’s counseling. They love each other and are not going to split.”