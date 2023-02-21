Don’t come for their crowns — or licenses. Selling Sunset‘s Christine Quinn and Maya Vander responded after Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Josh Flagg threw shade at the Netflix series.

“If you’d like to watch a real estate show with licensed agents, make sure to watch last nights episode of MDLLA on @peacock,” the Bravo personality, 37, wrote via Instagram on Friday, February 17, alongside a video of himself critiquing the other reality series. “If you want to watch actors pretend to be agents, tune into my newest YT video (Link in bio) where I review Selling Sunset.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

In the video, Josh watched what he described as “the cringiest moments in Selling Sunset history” and shared his take on the clips. “I was expecting a show about real estate, but apparently none of these people have licenses,” he quipped. “Why do all these people look the same?”

Christine, 34, responded in the comments section, writing, “The joke is on y’all if you think Selling Sunset was ever about Realestate,” adding a laughing crying emoji.

Her costar Maya, 40, clapped back at the idea that she doesn’t have a license. “Haha, at least I do.. and I sell,” she wrote. “Your comments are funny.”

While Josh’s initial remarks were harsh, the Netflix stars were seemingly in on the joke. “@thechristinequinn I bet your back hurts from carrying the show 👏🙌👑,” he wrote in response to the How to Be a Boss B*tch author. In turn, the Texas native replied, “@joshflagg1 takes on to know one! 👑 😉 love y’all @tracytutor.”

Both Christine and Maya confirmed last year that they will not return to Selling Sunset for season 6. Maya announced the news first, saying that leaving the show was “not an easy decision” to make. The Israel native had been a frequent flyer from Los Angeles to Miami, where she primarily resides, to film the series.

“I’ve been traveling back and forth for the last four years, and my business [The Maya Vander Group] is here,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2022. “I’ve been told that I’m always invited to big events, so maybe I’ll show up, but I don’t know. We’ll see.”

One month later, Us confirmed that Christine was also leaving the Netflix project after previously hinting at her departure in a July 2022 interview. “Hulu, give me a call,” she joked to The New York Times. “I feel like I was the only one that understood the assignment. I was the only one that said, ‘Hey, this is a show, and I’m going to give the world a show.’”