Tori Spelling is reflecting on the blessings in her life after her recent drama with husband Dean McDermott.

Spelling, 50, shared a series of things that “make me happy” via her Instagram Story on Monday, July 17, giving shout-outs to several of her loved ones while noticeably omitting McDermott, 56, whom she wed in 2006.

In one slide, Spelling expressed her gratitude for “knowing rainbows can occur even during the darkest times” alongside a photo of her 10-year-old son, Finn, posing on the beach with a rainbow reflected on him.

Spelling mentioned each of the five children she shares with McDermott — Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, and Beau, 6 — in the Stories, calling Liam her “greatest protector in this lifetime.” She also shared her love for brother Randy Spelling, mom Candy Spelling and several of her friends.

The social media posts come one month after McDermott — who also shares son Jack, 24, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace — announced via Instagram that he and Spelling had called it quits. Several hours later, the former Chopped Canada host deleted the post.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” McDermott wrote in the since-deleted June statement.

Later that day, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair were “not getting a divorce” despite having “their ups and downs like any couple.” The insider added that Spelling and McDermott’s friends suspected “that Dean posted that because he and Tori may have gotten into a big blowout fight last night.”

Earlier this month, the BH90210 alum fueled split speculation after she was seen leaving a Los Angeles hotel with her children. However, a second source exclusively told Us that the stay was unrelated to marital problems.

“Tori and Dean are doing really good and her staying at a hotel with their kids has nothing to do with a separation,” the insider shared. “They decided to stay there because of the ongoing mold problem at their house. Tori is taking this issue very seriously and isn’t going to subject herself or her kids to that.”

Spelling defended the hotel stay when a photographer questioned her about it on Monday as she walked through a Target parking lot. “Are you a parent? You know you would do whatever you can for your kids, right?” she said in a video obtained by Page Six.

McDermott, for his part, shared a sweet Instagram birthday tribute to Spelling one month before he raised eyebrows with his split announcement.

“Today you turned 50, and to this day, when I look at you, this is what I see. You’re ageless and will always be my Donna Martin,” he captioned a May throwback photo of his wife, referencing her Beverly Hills, 90210 character. “You make 50 look fabulous!! Happy Birthday Babe. ❤️.”