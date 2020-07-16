Plan B. Tori Spelling had money seized from her bank account after she refused to pay back debts she owed to American Express.

A writ of execution was ordered by the court in March 2020 and executed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in April 2020, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly. Prior to the ruling, the 47-year-old actress’ debt to the credit card company ballooned up to $88,731.25.

While it’s unclear if the money has been collected yet, American Express originally filed a lawsuit against Spelling in October 2016. A default judgment against her was made in March 2017, ordering her to pay back the amount she owed.

A second case opened in 2016 against the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and husband Dean McDermott — in which the couple owed more than $266,000 to City National Bank — is ongoing.

Spelling addressed the legal drama in August 2019 after poking fun at the ordeal on BH90210. “That was a decision I made and we made together to put that in there,” she explained on Good Day New York at the time. “That’s such speculation, media loves to talk about it, so we were like, ‘Let’s face it straight on. Let’s put it in there.’”

After host Rosanna Scotto inquired whether the sTORI Telling author was able to pay her bills, she replied: “Am I able to pay my bills? Yeah, thank you. I am.”

McDermott, 53, fired back at Scotto, 62, later that month. “F—king move on,” he suggested on his “Daddy Issues” podcast. “That was so unclassy.”

Spelling came under fire in December 2019 when Instagram users accused her of using her kids — Liam, 13, Stella, 12, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 3 — to make money from advertisers. “Didn’t make any $ from this picture and not promoting anything aside from sharing our actual lives. This is us,” she responded. “Please make informed judgements.”

The True Tori alum received backlash again in April when she charged fans $95 to participate in a virtual meet and greet during the coronavirus pandemic. One Instagram user commented, “Damn people are dying, and you still thinking how to gain money from us… what you were and what you became.”