



It’s safe to say Tori Spelling wasn’t the only one upset when Rosanna Scotto addressed the BH90210 star’s alleged money woes on Good Day New York. The actress’ husband, Dean McDermott, slammed the reporter for the probing finance questions on his “Daddy Issues” podcast.

“She was interviewing Tori and she just started asking all these stupid questions about money,” McDermott told cohosts Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris on Monday, August 12, referring to Scotto. “It was the last thing Tori expected too because this is the Fox family. … She kept pushing and pushing.”

While the former Chopped: Canada host acknowledged that Spelling’s BH90210 character, a heightened version of his wife, has money issues, he was shocked that Scotto continued to press the topic.

“F—king move on. That was so unclassy,” McDermott said. “Then she put on some video afterwards, ‘I was giving Tori a platform so she that she could defense herself.’ You know what, excuse me, thank you very much, we don’t need your platform.”

The Slasher actor concluded that Scotto’s actions were “not cool.”

“Maybe she needs a finger up her butt,” he quipped. “The whole world, I think, would be a better place if everybody had a finger up their butt.”

Spelling’s appearance on Good Day New York made headlines on Tuesday, August 6, after Scotto insisted on discussing the couple’s finances.

“Tori, it’s got to hit a little close to home when you start talking about financial problems,” Scotto began.

“That was a decision I made and we made together to put that in there,” Spelling responded as she looked at costar Jennie Garth, who joined her for the segment. “That’s such speculation, media loves to talk about it, so we were like, ‘Let’s face it straight on. Let’s put it in there.’”

The answer wasn’t satisfying enough for Scotto, who then asked the sTORI Telling author if she could afford to pay her bills.

“Am I able to pay my bills? Yeah, thank you. I am,” Spelling fired back before looking at Garth in disbelief.

After the segment aired, Scotto slammed Spelling on the aftershow.

“The bottom line was maybe we know too much. We know she recently sent a text to somebody saying she didn’t money to pay for her kids for food,” Scotto claimed. “What she thought by coming on a station on Fox — the show’s gonna air tomorrow night — that it should be women supporting women. … When we went to a clip of the show. She’s like, ‘I didn’t expect this from somebody from Fox.’”

Spelling and McDermott have made headlines for alleged financial struggles over the years. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly in February, the couple allegedly declined to pay back a $205,000 debt to City National Bank. The case was postponed in July.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!