Tori Spelling isn’t letting any personal drama steal her sunshine.

The Beverly Hills, 90210, alum, 50, was spotted spending a day seaside in Ventura County, California, on Tuesday, August 8, according to photos obtained by Page Six. Spelling, who donned high-waisted jean cutoffs and a black tank top for the outing, could be seen playfully splashing in the water and applying sunscreen to her five children — Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6 — whom she shares with husband Dean McDermott. (McDermott, 56, was notably absent from the day trip.)

The brood headed to the beach earlier on Tuesday from the RV campground where they’ve been staying since evacuating their mold-infected home last month. While multiple sources exclusively told Us Weekly that the family have not moved into the mobile home full-time, there are several reasons for their temporary residence.

“Tori is trying to have a summer vacation with her kids on a budget that works for her,” one source shared earlier this month. “Tori knows she’s going to get attention with her downgraded glamour vacation, but it’s also realistically all she can afford at the moment.”

A second insider, however, told Us that the Spelling is merely “trying to get away” from the Los Angeles scene for the summer: “She is looking for peace of mind for her and her children,” the insider said. “She’s doing it on a realistic budget that works for her right now.” The insider added that Spelling has been dealing with “financial difficulties” while raising her kids.

“The truth is, she isn’t in a good place financially,” the source continued. “She hasn’t necessarily been financially conscious with her money over the years, taking the family’s future into consideration, and it’s catching up with her.”

In May, Spelling shared via her Instagram Story that she and her children had been “so sick and can’t get well” after finding out their home was infested with mold. “Our troubles are next-level with our MOLD problem and the house that’s been slowly killing us for 3 years,” Spelling wrote, noting that purchasing a new residence was “imminent” for the family.

Spelling also made headlines last month when McDermott posted — and then deleted — an announcement stating that he and the actress had separated after nearly 17 years of marriage. He was photographed days later carrying moving boxes and a duffle bag into a Los Angeles storage facility.

Neither Spelling nor McDermott — who also shares son Jack, 24, with ex Mary Jo Eustace — have spoken publicly about where their marriage stands, but a third source told Us that despite rumors, the pair are “not getting a divorce.”

“Tori and Dean have been better than ever,” the insider shared. “They’ve had their ups and downs like any couple, but [they] have continued working on their marriage through couples’ counseling. They love each other and are not going to split.”