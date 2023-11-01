Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott both appear to be moving on from their rocky relationship.

Spelling, 50, was seen kissing a mystery man during a recent outing in Los Angeles, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail on Wednesday, November 1. According to the outlet, the pair held hands and locked lips outside of L.A. hotspot Level 8 before riding off in a car together.

The actress and her companion both wore all-black for their night on the town. Spelling left her jumpsuit unzipped, showing off a black bra underneath.

The date comes weeks after Spelling’s estranged husband, McDermott, 56, was spotted kissing Lily Calo while dropping her off at LAX. The duo were first seen holding hands while entering the Department of Social Services in West Valley on October 10.

Earlier this week, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that McDermott’s connection with Calo, 32, turned romantic while they were working on a project together.

“It became clear things were over with Tori, and one thing led to another,” the insider said, adding that McDermott and Spelling “still communicate about their kids” — sons Liam, 16, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6, and daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, 12. (McDermott also shares son Jack, 24, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.)

While both McDermott and Spelling are back in the dating game, the source noted that “only time will tell if they officially divorce.”

McDermott took to Instagram in June to announce that he and Spelling had called it quits after 17 years of marriage. He deleted the post several hours after his initial upload — and neither he nor Spelling has publicly addressed their marital woes since.

Although McDermott raised eyebrows when he was first spotted with Calo, a source exclusively told Us at the time that Spelling was equally ready to move on.

“She’s over it. Tori is focusing on herself and her personal well-being with the kids. She wants to close the chapter with Dean,” the insider said, adding that Dean hadn’t “been as actively engaged with the family” since he and Spelling separated.

“[Tori] is very protective of her kids,” the source continued. “They’ve become closer to Tori and she has stepped up to [the] plate and taken control in making sure they’re happy and healthy. And she’s doing her best to provide for her kids.”

While McDermott has been quiet on social media recently, Spelling has continued to share glimpses of her family life via Instagram. Last month, she posed with Liam and Stella before they attended a homecoming dance.

“Forever in my eyes they’ll appear their 2 and 3 year old selves with me holding their hands. Now, both taller than me. It happens! These 2 I can proudly say lead with kindness, empathy, and confidence. But, they are wise and aware and just really cool humans. Proud to be their mom,” Spelling captioned the snap of the trio.