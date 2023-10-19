Dean McDermott is not being shy about his relationship with Lily Calo.

McDermott, 56, dropped Calo off at LAX on Tuesday, October 17. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the couple exchanged kisses after he unloaded her luggage from the back of his car.

McDermott was first seen holding hands with Calo on October 10 while entering the Department of Social Services in West Valley. The outing came four months after he posted — and later deleted — an announcement about his split from Tori Spelling.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” he wrote via Instagram on June 17. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness. 🙏.”

Rumors about the pair, who share sons Liam, 16, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6, and daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, 11, started when they didn’t acknowledge their wedding anniversary in May 2022.

Spelling, 50, previously admitted in June 2021 that the pair stopped sleeping in the same bed.

The actress told Jeff Lewis at the time that McDermott’s work schedule caused the change. “Since he left — this is not good, you guys — but since he left [and] he was gone for six months filming in another country, they all stayed with me,” she explained, referring to their children. “So I currently still have four in the bedroom with me who have yet to go back to their rooms, yes.”

After McDermott’s since-deleted split announcement, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the duo’s relationship status remains unclear.

“Friends suspect that Dean posted that because he and Tori may have gotten into a big blowout fight,” the insider said. “He obviously regretted it, so he deleted the post.”

One day after McDermott’s PDA-filled appearance at the airport with Calo, Spelling made headlines when she was reportedly forced to evacuate her rental home after a man was arrested next door.

Spelling was seen jogging away from her Los Angeles rental property on Wednesday, October 18, according to photos obtained by Page Six. She recently took to social media to share a sweet moment with son Liam and daughter Stella.

“Forever in my eyes they’ll appear their 2- and 3-year-old selves with me holding their hands. Now, both taller than me. It happens!” she wrote via Instagram after helping her children get ready for their Homecoming weekend. “These 2 I can proudly say lead with kindness, empathy, and confidence. But, they are wise and aware and just really cool humans. Proud to be their mom.”