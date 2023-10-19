Tori Spelling was reportedly forced to evacuate her rental home after a man was arrested next door.

Spelling, 50, looked concerned while standing outside of her Los Angeles rental property on Wednesday, October 18, according to photos obtained by Page Six. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum jogged down the street to gather with other onlookers as the alleged suspect, dressed in blue shorts and a white T-shirt, was taken away in handcuffs by SWAT officials.

Spelling, meanwhile, remained low-key amid the chaos, wearing a casual yellow graphic tee and distressed cargo pants along with a black beanie, oversized sunglasses and Nike sneakers.

The incident comes on the heels of Spelling’s ongoing drama with husband Dean McDermott. The former Chopped: Canada host, 56, was spotted holding hands with an unnamed woman while entering the Department of Social Services in West Valley on Tuesday, October 10. McDermott’s outing came four months after he posted — and later deleted — an Instagram statement announcing he and Spelling had called it quits.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” McDermott wrote in June. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness. 🙏.”

While Spelling never commented on the social media statement, a source claimed to Us Weekly at the time that the couple — who share children Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6 — were “not getting a divorce” despite his breakup announcement. (McDermott is also the father of son Jack, 24, whom he shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.)

“They’ve had their ups and downs like any couple, but [they] have continued working on their marriage through couple’s counseling,” the source said. “Friends suspect that Dean posted that because he and Tori may have gotten into a big blowout fight. … He obviously regretted it, so he deleted the post.”

Spelling has also been facing struggles regarding her health. The actress was hospitalized in August for an undisclosed medical issue. While she did not disclose the nature of her illness, a second insider told Us that it may have been tied to the recent “mold issue” at the rental home she was staying in at the time. She and the children temporarily relocated to an RV park in Venture County, California, in May after Spelling claimed the issue was impacting her family’s health.

“Our troubles are next-level with our MOLD problem and the house that’s been slowly killing us for 3 years,” Spelling wrote via Instagram at the time, noting that purchasing a new residence was “imminent” for the family.

Despite her marital woes, physical illness and complicated living conditions, Spelling has still shown up for her kids. On Sunday, October 15, she took her little ones to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios. Earlier this month, she helped son Liam and daughter Stella get ready for their big Homecoming weekend.

“Forever in my eyes they’ll appear their 2- and 3-year-old selves with me holding their hands. Now, both taller than me. It happens!” she quipped via her Instagram message alongside photos before the dance. “These 2 I can proudly say lead with kindness, empathy, and confidence. But, they are wise and aware and just really cool humans. Proud to be their mom.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Spelling and the LAPD for comment.