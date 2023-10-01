Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s kids are growing up before our very eyes, which is understandably shocking for the actors.

“Little Monkey and Buggy can’t come to the phone … they’re grown!” Spelling, 50, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, October 1. “My 2 oldest babies [Liam and Stella] went to their #homecoming last night. And, NOW little mama had to get one pic with my babes.”

Liam, 16, and Stella, 15, stood on either side of their mom in the backyard before heading out to the school dance. Liam, who is a junior in high school, rocked a black-and-white button-down with coordinating jeans and combat boots. Stella, a high school sophomore, looked ethereal in a teal dress with billowy sleeves. Spelling, for her part, was all smiles as she stood in between her two kids.

“Forever in my eyes they’ll appear their 2- and 3-year-old selves with me holding their hands. Now, both taller than me. It happens!” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum quipped in her Instagram message. “These 2 I can proudly say lead with kindness, empathy, and confidence. But, they are wise and aware and just really cool humans. Proud to be their mom.”

Spelling added: “I trust these 2 because they are just good kids and GET IT! So filled with love and beaming with proudness as mama helps baby birds take flight. No doubt these 2 will soar! And, best of all, they deserve to!”

Spelling — who also shares daughter Hattie, 11, and sons Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, with McDermott, 56 — has long been candid about watching her children grow up as they learn to overcome bullying issues.

“It’s not easy,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2019. “I have dealt with it forever, but when they say things about your kids, you’re just like, ‘What?’ Everyone is so anti-bullying these days, but it feels like lately with celebrities, that doesn’t apply. You can say whatever you want about celebrities and their kids, their family, but you can’t say it anywhere else in any other profession.”

Stella, in particular, dealt with a crop of mean girls at her school. “You have always led with kindness and empathy. Despite bullying in many areas of your life, you continue [to] lead with hope and optimism and are an inspiration to girls everywhere,” Spelling wrote in a message to her daughter via Instagram in June. “Your heart is giant! And, you excel at everything you do. … You inspire me daily and I aspire to be the human you are when I grow up! I love you my #bffbaby.”