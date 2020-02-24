Tori Spelling is “worried” about her and Dean McDermott’s eldest son and daughter after the school bullying they’ve experienced.

“They have been thru so much bullying, I can no longer not share and express ourselves,” the actress, 46, captioned a Saturday, February 22, throwback photo of Liam, now 12, and Stella, now 11, via Instagram.

“Between her last year at her elementary school or the first year at her middle school, [Stella] has endured enough bullying for a lifetime,” the BH90210 star went on to write. “Her old school in Encino, we were told … ‘We are talking to the parents of that bully’ and ‘he is trying to change.’ He never did! Never any consequences for his actions towards my daughter and other kids. This child’s parents are on the board of the school. They give a lot of money to this school. Financially, we aren’t able to. So, they won.”

The Los Angeles native and her husband, 53, decided to “move the kiddos to another school … that professed feelings and kindness as a priority” — but Stella still experienced bullying.

“My daughter was bullied so bad (including comments about her weight and sexual things he said that my daughter didn’t even know about),” Spelling, who also shares Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 2, with the former Chopped Canada host explained. “This school did the right thing and expelled the boy but the damage had been done. She now associates her education with boys that have been so horrific to her. … She now has panic attacks and doesn’t want to return to school.”

As for Liam, the “feisty, funny guy” was told by his principal that he was “unmotivated and lazy.” The Spelling It Like It Is author wrote, “Poor guy thought from [the] way he was treated by her that he was ‘stupid.’ Beyond not the case. He is a hilarious, smart, outgoing, and a creative, kind guy! Then, he started his new middle school. Same school as Stella. He was bullied to the point that he developed severe emotional-based headaches and stomachaches. This school (who did help with Stella’s situation) did not help with Liam’s. He continued to be bullied so bad we had to leave.”

Spelling and McDermott have been intentional about “talking and communicating” openly with their kids about handling “really mean” social media trolls.

“They’re like, ‘That’s awful,’” the Canadian actor explained to Us Weekly exclusively in September 2019. “They always say to me, ‘That person must not feel great about themselves if they have to say that about somebody they don’t even know.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re brilliant and you’re so young.’ It’s awesome.”