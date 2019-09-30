Words of wisdom! Tori Spelling makes sure that her children are prepared to deal with haters on social media at a young age.

“Our family has always been big on talking and communicating,” the BH90210 star, 46, told Us Weekly exclusively at the L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Fever Launch Party on Friday, September 27. “That’s really important to me, to communicate with my kids. … It is hard to shield them from social media and what they see out there, but they’re really good about it, and they know that people are really mean. They know when they see something that’s negative. That people can be bullies.”

The actress, who shares Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 7, Finn, 7, and Beau, 2, with Dean McDermott, went on to say, “They’re like, ‘That’s awful.’ They always say to me, ‘That person must not feel great about themselves if they have to say that about somebody they don’t even know.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re brilliant and you’re so young.’ It’s awesome.”

The couple’s children were body-shamed in January after attending a movie premiere as a family. Six months later, the former Chopped Canada host, 52, told Us exclusively how Liam reacted to the comments.

“Liam picked [the phone] up. He said, ‘Dad, am I obese?’” the Canadian actor said on a June episode of his “Daddy Issues” podcast. “I said, ‘Look buddy — there’s some sick people in the world … and they need to say bad things about people. Think about it, son. You have a busy life. You have school, you got sports. Do you think you have time to go on Instagram, scroll through the people that you’re following and make a negative comment about somebody?’ I said, ‘No, you don’t. You don’t, and if you did, you’d fill your time with something else. So think about how sick these people are that they have to do that.’”

He and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum tied the knot in 2006. McDermott is also dad of son Jack, 20, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

With reporting by Emily Marcus