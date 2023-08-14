With summer coming to a close, many celebrity parents are getting ready to send their little ones back to school.

“Someone is excited for their first day of school and someone is not 😂. #firstdayofschool,” Jana Kramer wrote via Instagram in August alongside photos of daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, whom she shares with her ex-husband Mike Caussin. Kramer is also expecting her third baby, her first with fiancé Allan Russell.

Ali Fedotowsky also took to social media to celebrate her daughter Molly’s first day of school. She shares Molly, 7, and son Riley, 5, with husband Kevin Manno.

“First day of FIRST grade PART TWO!!! HERE WE GO!!! You guys know what a big deal today is to us. Wish her luck!” she wrote via Instagram alongside a carousel of photos of her daughter. “HAVE THE BEST 1ST DAY MOLLY!!!! Riley starts school next week so we are all cheering you on today!”

Scroll below to see more celebrity parents’ sweetest 2023 back-to-school photos of their kids: