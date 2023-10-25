While working on a project together, Dean McDermott and Lily Calo’s relationship recently turned romantic, a source reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“It became clear things were over with Tori [Spelling], and one thing led to another,” the insider says of the new couple, who sparked relationship speculation in early October. A second source notes that McDermott, 56, and Spelling, 50, are “separated [so] Dean is free to date who he wants.”

McDermott and Spelling have weathered many storms throughout their 17 years of marriage —and despite becoming estranged earlier this year, the first insider tells Us that “only time will tell if they officially divorce.”

As McDermott continues to get close to Calo, he and Spelling “still communicate about their kids” sons Liam, 16, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6, and daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, 12. (McDermott also shares son Jack, 24, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.)

The estranged couple aren’t opposed to working together down the line, either, according to the second source — who tells Us, that there are “talks” that McDermott and Spelling would “jump at the chance to do a reality show.”

Both McDermott and Spelling “love publicity” and with “so much fantastic footage to include” from their recent estrangement, the insider adds that a new series isn’t off the table.

While McDermott denied having marital problems with Spelling on several occasions in the past, he raised eyebrows in June when he seemingly announced their split via social media. Hours later, the Canadian actor deleted the post, causing many to wonder what was going on.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” he wrote in the since-deleted message, sharing throwback photos from their union. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and McDermott didn’t publicly address the split declaration, but a source exclusively told Us in June that they were “not getting a divorce” and “have been better than ever.”

However, McDermott seemed to confirm the breakup earlier this month when he was spotted holding hands with Calo outside the Department of Social Services’ West Valley office in Chatsworth, California, on October 10. One week later, McDermott was photographed kissing Calo while dropping her off at Los Angeles International Airport.

A source exclusively told Us on October 19 that Spelling and McDermott are “headed for a divorce,” explaining that the pictures hit a nerve for Spelling. “Dean stepping out with a new woman since he hadn’t been seen in a long time is disrespectful to Tori,” the insider said. “He hasn’t been as actively engaged with the family since they separated.”

The Troop Beverly Hills actress, for her part, is “over it” when it comes to McDermott’s antics and is “focusing on herself and her personal well-being,” the insider added. Spelling “wants to close the chapter with Dean,” the source concluded.

Watch the exclusive video above for more information on McDermott’s new relationship after splitting from Spelling — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.