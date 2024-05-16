Dean McDermott has officially gone public with his new relationship — and his ex Tori Spelling approves.

The Canadian actor shared photos posing alongside his girlfriend Lily Calo in an Instagram post on Wednesday, May 15.

The couple posed for photos at the Los Angeles private club, The Magic Castle.

“Sometimes ya just gotta put on your best duds and take your girl to The Magic Castle. Cuz she’s Magic!! 🎩#mylovey,” McDermott captioned the post, tagging Calo.

Calo also shared a sweet snap of her and McDermott, 57, on her Instagram account.

“I’ve got peace and I’ve got love ♥️ #gratefulheart,” she captioned the photo.

McDermott’s ex, Spelling, 51, commented under Calo’s photo: “Love you both ❤️🙌”

Photographs of McDermott and Calo first emerged in October 2023, but this marks the first time the reality television star has posted about his relationship on social media.

Spelling filed for divorce from McDermott — with whom she shares sons Liam, 17, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, and daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, 12 — on March 29, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

On Monday, May 13, McDermott filed his own paperwork, giving a different separation date to his estranged wife. In her filing, Spelling said the couple separated on June 17, 2023, but McDermott listed their separation date as July 7, 2023, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly.

McDermott also requested joint physical and legal custody of the couple’s five children. Spelling, in her filing, sought sole custody.

Spelling spoke about her ex’s new relationship on her “Misspelling” podcast on April 30 in a conversation with country singer Sara Evans, revealing that Calo has met their children.

“My soon-to-be ex has a girlfriend — a live-in girlfriend — who has met the kids,” she said. “And I like her. I actually really like her. She’s supportive of him. They keep each other accountable. They’re sober.”