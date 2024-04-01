Dean McDermott broke his silence days after estranged wife, Tori Spelling, filed for divorce.

“Tori and I are good,” McDermott, 57, said in a video obtained by the Daily Mail on Monday, April 1.

Spelling, 50, filed for divorce on Friday, March 29, months after McDermott announced their split in an Instagram post that was uploaded then subsequently deleted in June 2023.

McDermott’s comments come hours after Spelling discussed their relationship and her decision to file for divorce during the first episode of the “Misspelling” podcast, released on Monday. On the episode, she called McDermott and informed him on-air that she had officially filed the paperwork.

Initially, McDermott did not answer the call, so Spelling left a message.

“Hey, it’s T. I know you’re working. Can you call me? It’s important,” she said. “Everything’s fine. The kids are fine but call me please bye.”

Spelling told listeners that she “just filed for divorce” from McDermott after 18 years of marriage. The estranged couple shares five kids, Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. (McDermott is also the father of son Jack, 25, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.)

Related: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Ups and Downs Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have been making headlines since their scandalous start. When the pair met in 2005, McDermott was married to Mary Jo Eustace, with whom he shares son Jack, and Spelling was married to Charlie Shanian. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the […]

Nearly 10 minutes into the podcast episode, Spelling’s phone rang and she answered. Only one side of the conversation could be heard, but it was obvious she was discussing the divorce with McDermott.

“I hate to do this to you while you’re in the middle of you’re going to work and everything. They’ve done it,” she told McDermott. “It’s just the formality. It’s like a one sheet you check off and next you’ll have to sign it. You have a lawyer? Wait, it’s going to be spun what way, that I had enough of you? What do you mean?”

Spelling continued: “If it’s about that, ‘Who files first, the other person’s wrong,’ I feel like I deserve to file first then. Well, I mean you basically put it all out there with Daily Mail, like you said, everything that you’ve done to me over the years. So, I think it would make perfect sense that it’s followed up that I would file. Those are things I would never have divulged to anybody, and you did.”

Related: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s Family Guide: Meet Their 5 Kids, More Tori Spelling and ex-husband Dean McDermott have their hands full with their five children. “With five, you definitely have to move as a family unit,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2019. “There are times [when] Liam, the oldest, is like, ‘Mom, I wish it was just me and you […]

In June 2023, McDermott revealed that he and Spelling had split via Instagram, deleting the announcement hours later. Months later, he spoke to the Daily Mail, offering details about his marriage to Spelling. McDermott admitted to inflicting “a lot of pain” during the November 2023 interview.

On Monday’s podcast, Spelling shared that she and McDermott stayed together longer than they should have.

“It shouldn’t have made it 18 years,” she admitted. “I think he would say the same thing if he and I had a real heart to heart. … It would’ve been over a lot sooner.”